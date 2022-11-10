Read full article on original website
Cold blast of air into WNC helps beer lovers welcome release of Cold Mountain Winter Ale
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As western North Carolina was greeted with a blast of cold winter air this weekend, some celebrated the return of a local beer. Sunday, Nov. 13, Highland Brewing Company hosted its annual Cold Mountain Winter Ale release event for the 26th year. Participants enjoyed live...
Winter Weather Advisory out for most of Western North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The cold is back once again in Western North Carolina! A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for most counties in the mountains. Rain will move in late Monday night with some temperatures in the mountains below the freezing mark in areas. This will create the possibility of freezing rain.
