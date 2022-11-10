Read full article on original website
Weather Watch Day | Wintery mix in some areas
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today is a CBS 21 WEATHER WATCH DAY as a wintry mix develops late in the day into the evening. Areas north and west of Harrisburg will see some rain/snow mix with higher elevations north and west of I-81 seeing some slushy accumulations of 1-2 inches. This mix will be mainly plain rain in most locations, especially as the evening goes on and temperatures warm. It will be a good soaking rain, with most spots picking up about 1/2" before it wraps up early tomorrow morning.
CBS 21 Weather Watch Day Tuesday for rain/snow mix
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip well below freezing in most locations under a few passing clouds. The heater is definitely getting a workout this week!. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY:. Tuesday is a CBS 21 WEATHER WATCH DAY as a wintry mix develops late in the day...
Sunshine starting our week but remaining cold
HARRISBURG, Pa. — We'll see lots of sunshine today but it will remain cold with highs only reaching the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures tonight will likely dip well below freezing in most locations under mostly clear skies. More shower activity is looking likely as we head in to...
Freezing temperatures could lead to first snow fall this week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Temperatures tonight will dip below freezing in most locations tonight. It will be a mostly clear night. More sunshine and breezy weather is expected tomorrow with chilly highs in the mid 40s. More shower activity is looking likely as we head into Tuesday night...
A cow is on the loose in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the York County Regional Police Department, a cow is on the loose in East Manchester Township. About twenty minutes ago, officers posted the photos of the creature on their Facebook page. Officials say to be on the look out for the farm...
Cutting meat for the chance to win cold hard cash
York, PA — Cutting meat for the chance to win some cold hard cash. “ It's a lot of hard work standing in the cold for 10 to 12 hours a day, cutting every steak perfectly to spec,” said Texas Roadhouse meat cutter Noah Beck. Fourteen butchers from...
Centerville Road set to get makeover as infrastructure money flows
East Hempfield Township, Lancaster County — A major new road construction project is about to kick off in Lancaster County that will drastically change Route 30 and Centerville Road. With federal money flowing, a number of wish list items are moving forward quickly. Over the past year, PennDOT has completed 54 road projects in South Central Pennsylvania, including 26 bridge repair or replacements.
SUV overturned after smashing into telephone pole in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials cleaned up a grisly scene today at around 3 p.m. after an SUV slammed into a telephone pole. According to Shrewsbury Volunteer Fire Company, the accident happened on West Clearview Dr., where the vehicle rolled on its side shortly after hitting the pole.
Man accused of urinating in water test bottles in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — After almost a year long search, officials have made an arrest in a strange case where someone had urinated in water test results for a wastewater company. According to Ephrata Police, Ephrata Borough Wastewater Management had contacted officers after discovering concerning water test results...
Over 2,000 coats collected for a wonderful cause in PA
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — For World Kindness Weekend, some local York students are trying to help out their community. Elementary, middle, and high school students collected more than 2,000 coats and handed them out to those in need. “My goal is to make sure everybody has the opportunity...
Stabbing kills one and injures two others in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a stabbing that killed one and injured more in Harrisburg over the weekend. According to a release from the City of Harrisburg, the brutal assault happened in Hall Manor on Nov. 12 at around 6 p.m. between the 15-16 row. Authorities say...
$1 million Powerball winners presented with commemorative check in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Today the Pennsylvania Lottery presented a commemorative check to the winners of the million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County. "Woody", the winner of the $1 million, says that after 35 years of working for the commonwealth, he plans to retire soon and this prize will help.
DUI juvenile crashes car twice in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials investigated two DUI crashes that involved the same 17-year-old in Upper Allen. According to Upper Allen Police, authorities had received a report of a hit-and-run crash at a Turkey Hill on Nov. 5 at around 8:33 p.m. The vehicle involved was determined to...
Youths give touching tribute to veterans in Silver Spring Twp.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Silver Springs Township Veterans Committee held their 12th annual Veterans Day ceremony Sunday afternoon with over 50 people in attendance. The event featured local veterans, a detachment of the Harrisburg young marines, and readings of essays from Cumberland Valley High School and Middle...
Targeted shooting of a 16-year-old in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are investigating a shooting where a 16-year-old was injured on the 100 block of E. North St. last night at around 11:38 p.m. Carlisle Police officials say that the juvenile was transported to the hospital for serious injuries, which are still being treated at this time.
Buying a home in PA could become more affordable
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Buying a home might soon become more affordable. New reports on the October housing market in Central PA show the tides might be finally changing. It has been a tough housing market for over two years. During stay home orders, demand to buy soared....
Man sentenced up to 7 years for 5th DUI in Lancaster County
The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office has announced that a man arrested for his 5th DUI, has been convicted. Officials say that 49-year-old Dung Van Dang was sentenced on Nov. 2 for drunk driving on Lincoln Highway East, making it his 5th DUI. After running tests on Dang, police were...
Man threatens people with a rifle over property issue in Franklin County
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities have arrested a man for allegedly threatening two people with a rifle after a heated property argument at the 100 block of E. Queen St. Officers first received the call at around 8:39 p.m. on Nov. 10 for a reported threat, according to Chambersburg Police Department.
18-year-old wanted for cement block assault in Chambersburg
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are searching for the final alleged assault suspect who was involved in a brutal beating where five people assaulted a man with a cement block. Chambersburg Police Department says that the incident happened on Nov. 7 on the 100 block of Lincoln West at...
PA organization working to send care packages to veterans during the Holidays
The holiday season can be tough, especially for our military overseas. So, a local organization is packing up care packages for those deployed overseas during the Holidays. Operation Troop Support and Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee put together around 20 boxes filled with basic necessities, like soap, shampoo, food, and toys.
