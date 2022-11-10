HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today is a CBS 21 WEATHER WATCH DAY as a wintry mix develops late in the day into the evening. Areas north and west of Harrisburg will see some rain/snow mix with higher elevations north and west of I-81 seeing some slushy accumulations of 1-2 inches. This mix will be mainly plain rain in most locations, especially as the evening goes on and temperatures warm. It will be a good soaking rain, with most spots picking up about 1/2" before it wraps up early tomorrow morning.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO