NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA. Dog Name: Old Man Old Man proves that the whiter the muzzle, the sweeter the soul. At nine years old, Old Man is considered an older boy, but he has not let that slow him down. He enjoys exploring, playing with...

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO