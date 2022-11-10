Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Greater Pittston Santa Squad in need of help
PITTSTON, Pa. — Paw Patrol, Play-Doh, and warm puffy coats are some of the things that area children in need will find this Christmas under the tree, thanks to the work of the Greater Pittston Santa Squad. "It is a pure labor of love. People say, 'What is the...
'Cram the Van' in Northumberland County
SUNBURY, Pa. — Their Dodge Caravan is pretty empty now, but by the end of the week, officials with the Northumberland County Veterans Affairs office hope it's filled with supplies. "We put all the seats down. It's like a flatbed, and we're going to try and fill it to...
Pottsville Library building celebrates 100 years
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — West Market Street in downtown Pottsville is home to the Pottsville Free Public Library. This year, the building is turning 100 years old. Giving the library board a lot to celebrate. Mary Hauck from Pottsville says she's been going to the library for as long as...
Craft fair in Luzerne County benefits Toys for Tots
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — You might think it's too early to start your holiday shopping, but folks in Luzerne County were getting a jump on it Sunday. The Germania Hose Company in Duryea hosted a holiday craft fair. There were around 30 vendors for shoppers to check out, along...
SPCA Pets of the week: Old Man and Gourd
NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA. Dog Name: Old Man Old Man proves that the whiter the muzzle, the sweeter the soul. At nine years old, Old Man is considered an older boy, but he has not let that slow him down. He enjoys exploring, playing with...
Evangelical Community Hospital to host annual Lights of Love fundraiser
Lewisburg, Pa. — For 35 years, members of the community have been making special donations to honor family, friends, and loved ones with a bright, dedicated light. The lights adorn a tree that shines at Hospice of evangelical during the month of December. Throughout November and December, Evangelical Community Hospital will host a fundraiser to support its hospice services. All gifts collected through Lights of Love will support direct care and resources for patients and families who are experiencing end-of-life needs. ...
Couple charged for allegedly moving and abandoning pets
Williamsport, Pa. — Neighbors at an apartment building in Williamsport heard a cat meowing for a at least a month inside a vacant apartment, according to Shawn McMonigle, humane police officer for SPCA. The previous tenants, William LaBarge, 42, and Jennifer LaBarge, 41, had moved out of 727 W. Fourth Street by early October to a new address in Catawissa, according to the affidavit. McMonigle spoke to the property manager...
Fork Over Love announces November meal distributions to include Thanksgiving week dinners
Fork Over Love has announced November dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as Door Dash meal delivery dates.
Veterans, students share stories, celebrate Veterans Day
MILTON, Pa. — Veterans Day is a day set aside to honor our nation's heroes, the men and women who serve our country. Students and teachers at Milton Area High School did just that by holding a celebration for more than 100 vets. The Veterans Day celebration was something...
Winterfest headed to Bloomburg Fairgrounds
Bloomsburg, Pa. — Winterfest is coming back the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds later this month, with more than 150 vendors, horse-drawn carriage rides, and plenty of holiday activities for the kids. The event, which includes free admission and parking, will take place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 25-26 in the Industrial Building. Warm up inside at the cafe area while enjoying some delicious goodies from a variety of food...
webbweekly.com
Susan A. (Follmer) Feist, 67
Susan A. (Follmer) Feist, 67, of South Williamsport, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 12, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport. Born January 9, 1955 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the Robert L. Follmer, Sr. and Marcella M. (Bigelow) Follmer. Susan was a 1972 graduate of South Williamsport High School and before retirement held secretarial positions with BLaST and Lycoming Law Association.
String of break-ins at laundromats
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — State police in Northumberland County are investigating after an overnight string of burglaries involving Pennsylvania skill games. Officials say multiple laundromats, including The Laundry Room of Sunbury and The Laundry Room of Lewisburg, were hit between Sunday and early Monday morning. The game of skill...
Local music teacher a semifinalist for Grammy Award
Loyalsock Township, Pa. – One local educator is now a semifinalist in the Grammy’s national search for an outstanding and impactful music teacher, supporter, and innovator. Out of more than 1,205 nominations from 47 states, Loyalsock Township School District’s own Ryan Bulgarelli has been selected as a semifinalist — just one of 25 across the country, and the only educator in Pennsyvlania — for the Grammy’s 2023 Music Educator Award. ...
Sunbury YMCA holds annual coat drive
SUNBURY, Pa. — There were not many adult-sized coats left to choose from at the Sunbury YMCA's 19th annual coat drive. "It's been a little more challenging this year. we did have donations but maybe not as many as in years past," said Katrina Mouery, co-executive director of the Sunbury YMCA.
Tamaqua turns out to support fire victims
TAMAQUA, Pa. — This is how a band called "Hatter" kicked off its benefit for the victims who lost everything in a fire in Tamaqua two weeks ago. Lead singer George Parr saw the blaze from a block away and canceled his band's gig at the Elks Lodge that night.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County is in the middle eastern region of Pennsylvania. Established in 1811, the county was named Schuylkill, which comes from the Dutch term that means "hidden stream." It is home to 143,049 people, according to the 2020 census. The area is mountainous, with the Mahantango, Broad, Sharp, and Second...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania bald eagle struck and killed by car
LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are reporting that a bald eagle known to the Lock Haven area was struck and killed by a car Monday morning. According to Kerry Stover, Clinton County Police Sheriff, around 8:30 a.m. officers received a call about a bald eagle being hit by a car on Route 220 southbound near Lock Haven.
'Lura's Walk for Hunger' raising money for food bank
SELINSGROVE, Pa. — One in nine people in central Pennsylvania faces food insecurity, according to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. That's a statistic that was alarming to Lura Good, the morning show host on Hanna Radio, based in the Selinsgrove area. Over the next three days, Lura will walk...
School provides Thanksgiving dinner for students
TAMAQUA, Pa. — A preschool in Schuylkill County brought Thanksgiving early to members of their community. The staff at Valley Christian Preschool made homemade dishes to ensure every student got to experience a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Organizers say inflation is making it hard on families at the grocery store,...
Welcoming winter in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A white snowy hill is a welcomed sight for snowboarders, but not a common sight in a parking lot in November, especially an unseasonably warm November. But Kraken Board Sports brought the winter season early to a parking lot in Luzerne County. "The rain last...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0