KTUL
The first flakes of the season: What to expect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The forecast this evening calls for a good chance for snowflakes in Green Country. Tulsa on average experiences the first measurable snow (0.1") on December 18. This year, it could five weeks ahead of that date. A storm system moving in from the west will...
KTUL
SUNDAY FORECAST: Sunny and chilly
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Morning temperatures in the teens and 20s will warm into the 40s and 50s in the afternoon. Expect sunny skies and light southeast winds. Temperatures tonight will fall below freezing again in most areas around Green Country. The next weather-maker arrives tomorrow with the chance...
KTUL
Farmers say spring bird flu is to blame for Thanksgiving turkey shortage
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Some people are struggling to find a Thanksgiving turkey this year. If you've already got one in the bag, chances are you paid more for it. The food index increased 0.6% during the month of October, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor of Labor Statistics.
KTUL
NEXT WEATHERMAKER: Cold weekend, chance of wintry mix early next week
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- Wintry weather has made its way to Green Country with frigid temperatures this weekend and the possibility of a wintry mix Monday. Saturday will be sunny, cool, and windy with a high near 45 and wind gusts up to 20 mph. Overnight, the temperatures will drop below freezing into the mid 20s.
KTUL
BAPS band places third in Grand National Championships in Indiana
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Public Schools' band The Pride competed in the Bands Of America Grand National Championships this weekend. The school announced it placed third at the competition in Indiana with a score of 96.05. The band won its Super Regionals competition in St. Louis and...
KTUL
State Rep. meets with family of mass shooting victim, talks gun violence prevention
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Saturday, Oklahoma State Representative Melissa Provenzano met with the family of Dr. Stephanie Husen, who was tragically killed during the mass shooting at Saint Francis Hospital last June. Provenzano represents District 79, which includes Tulsa and Broken Arrow. She said listening to the family's story...
