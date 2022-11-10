ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden Man, 30, Dies Of Injuries From Shooting

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Camden County police Photo Credit: Camden County PD

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old man in Camden, authorities said.

On Monday, Nov. 7, at 7:46 a.m., officers of the Camden County Police Department responded to the 1200 block of Jackson Street after receiving a 9-1-1 call, reporting that a man had been shot.

Officers and EMS personnel located the victim, identified as Ryan Hodge of Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.

Hodge was taken to Cooper University Hospital and died on Wednesday, Nov. 9, they said.

This investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Jeremy Jankowski at (856) 397-3485 and Camden Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.

Enrique Soler
4d ago

If only all AMERICA where to repent and have our Lord Jesus in their hearts such sad things like this wouldn't be happening 😔 JOHN 11:25-26

