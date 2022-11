There were quite a few correct responses: the picture is of Jane Pickens. The photo was taken during her performance at Rogers High School Auditorium on July 11, 1975, a sold out benefit she hosted for The Boys Club. Joe Jarvis purchased The Strand in 1974 and renamed it The Jane Pickens Theater. Correct responses from George D., Karen D., Joan Z., Penny B., Bob S., Maurice C., Susan G. Next week, a new picture will appear.

13 HOURS AGO