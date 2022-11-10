Read full article on original website
Warnock campaign, Democratic groups to Georgia in lawsuit: You must allow Saturday early voting
ATLANTA — Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign, the state Democratic Party and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee filed a lawsuit against the state of Georgia to allow Saturday early voting ahead of the U.S. Senate runoff. The parties announced Tuesday they filed the civil lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court....
Duck hunting season makes return in Georgia this weekend
ATLANTA — Duck hunting season is set to make its return in Georgia this week - with a short interruption to follow before it kicks into full gear. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources put out a notice of some regulatory changes and the dates of the 2022-23 season on Monday.
Cases filed against Texas Tesla Gigafactory for labor, employment violations
AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple workers at Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin have filed defense cases to the Department of Labor (DOL) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for labor and employment violations while on the grounds, multiple filings state. The Workers Defense Project is filing multiple complaints, one...
Intense flu season hitting Georgia with 'very high' activity level, doctors say
ATLANTA — Flu cases are already so bad that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is adding a new color to its flu outbreak map. Georgia is now purple among the states with a “very high” activity level. Executive Director of Health and Community Education at...
