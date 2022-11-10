ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Duck hunting season makes return in Georgia this weekend

ATLANTA — Duck hunting season is set to make its return in Georgia this week - with a short interruption to follow before it kicks into full gear. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources put out a notice of some regulatory changes and the dates of the 2022-23 season on Monday.
Cases filed against Texas Tesla Gigafactory for labor, employment violations

AUSTIN, Texas — Multiple workers at Tesla's Gigafactory in Austin have filed defense cases to the Department of Labor (DOL) and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for labor and employment violations while on the grounds, multiple filings state. The Workers Defense Project is filing multiple complaints, one...
