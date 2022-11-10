Read full article on original website
Related
'We can and must do better' | DC, Maryland, Virginia leaders react to UVA's deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia leaders have released statements after three people were killed and two others were injured in a shooting on the campus of the University of Virginia late Sunday night. A manhunt ended as UVA police announced in a press conference Monday morning that the student is in custody.
Congressman David Trone reelected to US House in Maryland
MARYLAND, USA — Maryland U.S. Rep. David Trone was reelected, defeating Republican Neil Parrott in a rematch that was much closer this time due to changes in the western Maryland district’s boundaries. Trone, a Democrat, won a third term to the state’s 6th Congressional District after it was...
Governor-elect Wes Moore talks plans for Maryland after historic midterm win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Wes Moore will be the next governor of Maryland after winning in the midterm election, according to the Associated Press. The historic win will make the Democrat the first Black governor of Maryland. His challenger Dan Cox conceded the race on Wednesday. We spoke with Moore...
Maryland Governor's Office to set example for peaceful transition of power
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland witnessed a key moment Thursday when newly elected Democrat for governor, Wes Moore, met with outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Both men said they’ve got big partisan differences but they aim to set a national example for how to transfer power without a lot of drama.
Dan Cox concedes in Maryland gubernatorial race against Wes Moore, slams Gov. Hogan
MARYLAND, USA — Dan Cox has officially conceded to Wes Moore, who is projected to be the next governor of Maryland. Moore will also make history as the first Black person to hold the position. Cox published a statement to Twitter Wednesday afternoon, stating that he has called the...
After midterms, VA Republicans question Trump's future role
VIRGINIA, USA — As Virginia Republicans prepare for life after the midterm elections, some members of the GOP are asking if it’s time for the party to take a different approach to its politics. On Tuesday, Republicans did not win as many seats in the U.S. House and...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Maryland attorney general reaches settlement with Google over location tracking services
MARYLAND, USA — Forty state attorneys general, including Maryland's, announced Monday that they reached a $391.5 million multistate settlement with Google over its practices relating to Google Account settings. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh, along with 39 other attorneys general, announced the settlement with Google over the company's location...
NBC Washington
What Maryland Could Look Like Under Gov. Wes Moore, According to Political Experts
Democrat Wes Moore is projected to become the first Black governor of Maryland, taking the office back from the GOP with a defeat of Republican state Del. Dan Cox, who was supported by former President Donald Trump but not term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Moore, a combat veteran and former...
'Too close to call' | Redrawn Maryland District 6 race still tight
HAGERSTOWN, Md. — Maryland’s 6th district race is still too close to call after Election Night. Incumbent Democrat David Trone trails Republican challenger Neil Parrot by a few thousand votes. The night started out promising for Trone, as he shot out to a commanding lead, with his base...
District readies hypothermia centers as temperatures drop
WASHINGTON — The dramatic drop in temperatures may have caught some of us off guard, but the District is prepared. Hypothermia shelters are ready to provide safe and warm shelter for those in need. Laura Zeilinger, the Director of the DC Department of Human Services said, “We judge our...
Maryland health officials launch new RSV resource webpage
BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health just launched a new website with resources about respiratory virus infections spreading rapidly in the state this fall and steps people can take to protect themselves. The new page follows Gov. Larry Hogan's announcement about statewide preparedness efforts to address an increase in potential Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and potential COVID-19 and flu surges.
Yesli Vega concedes in race for Virginia's 7th District
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — GOP newcomer Yesli Vega, who faced off against Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger in the 7th Congressional District race in Virginia, has conceded Wednesday, the day after Election Day. Spanberger was announced as the projected winner by the Associated Press in the closely watched congressional...
Here's what changes now that Maryland voters said yes to legalized weed
WASHINGTON — Maryland voters have spoken, just over 65% of them voted to legalize weed in 2023. More than 850,000 people voted in favor of adding the constitutional amendment called Question 4 on the ballot. It read, "Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an...
Report finds profound pandemic impact on Virginia education
Virginia's teacher workforce is smaller, unhappier and less qualified than before the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia's nonpartisan legislative watchdog agency said in a report Monday that urged the state to boost funding to address the issue. Staffers of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, or JLARC, also told lawmakers that...
Initiative 82 means a pay raise for tipped workers in DC
WASHINGTON — D.C. voters overwhelmingly approved a measure to give tipped workers a living wage. Initiative 82 means people like waiters and nail techs who make a base salary of around $5 an hour will be paid the full minimum wage – without relying on tips. This is...
Abigail Spanberger projected winner for Virginia’s 7th District Congressional Race
VIRGINIA, USA — Abigail Spanberger will serve another term as Congresswoman for Virginia’s 7th District after beating GOP newcomer Yesli Vega in the midterm elections Tuesday, according to projections from the Associated Press. The 7th Congressional District in Virginia is one of the most competitive races, with officials...
DC voters elect Bonds, McDuffie for Council At-Large seats
WASHINGTON — Incumbent at-large D.C. councilmember Elissa Silverman has conceded her race for reelection to her challenger, Kenyan McDuffie. The second projected at-large winner is incumbent Anita Bonds. It was a tight race that pitted council members against each other. According to the latest data, McDuffie secured 22% of...
Maryland man involved in online dogfighting ring pleads guilty
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in Oct. of 2021. It highlights another dogfighting ring. On Thursday, a Forestville, Maryland man pleaded guilty in court to conspiring to engage in dog fighting. According to court documents, from May 2015 through August 2020, Laron Mecco "Frog"...
Maryland death connected to listeria outbreak
MARYLAND, USA — A person in Maryland has died and officials believe their death is due to a listeria outbreak connected to deli counter meats and cheeses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the listeria outbreak has caused 16 people to get sick in six states. Thirteen of those people had to be hospitalized and one in Maryland has since died.
WUSA9
Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 0