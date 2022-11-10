ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Congressman David Trone reelected to US House in Maryland

MARYLAND, USA — Maryland U.S. Rep. David Trone was reelected, defeating Republican Neil Parrott in a rematch that was much closer this time due to changes in the western Maryland district’s boundaries. Trone, a Democrat, won a third term to the state’s 6th Congressional District after it was...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

District readies hypothermia centers as temperatures drop

WASHINGTON — The dramatic drop in temperatures may have caught some of us off guard, but the District is prepared. Hypothermia shelters are ready to provide safe and warm shelter for those in need. Laura Zeilinger, the Director of the DC Department of Human Services said, “We judge our...
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Maryland health officials launch new RSV resource webpage

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health just launched a new website with resources about respiratory virus infections spreading rapidly in the state this fall and steps people can take to protect themselves. The new page follows Gov. Larry Hogan's announcement about statewide preparedness efforts to address an increase in potential Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and potential COVID-19 and flu surges.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

Yesli Vega concedes in race for Virginia's 7th District

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — GOP newcomer Yesli Vega, who faced off against Democratic incumbent Abigail Spanberger in the 7th Congressional District race in Virginia, has conceded Wednesday, the day after Election Day. Spanberger was announced as the projected winner by the Associated Press in the closely watched congressional...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Report finds profound pandemic impact on Virginia education

Virginia's teacher workforce is smaller, unhappier and less qualified than before the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia's nonpartisan legislative watchdog agency said in a report Monday that urged the state to boost funding to address the issue. Staffers of the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission, or JLARC, also told lawmakers that...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

DC voters elect Bonds, McDuffie for Council At-Large seats

WASHINGTON — Incumbent at-large D.C. councilmember Elissa Silverman has conceded her race for reelection to her challenger, Kenyan McDuffie. The second projected at-large winner is incumbent Anita Bonds. It was a tight race that pitted council members against each other. According to the latest data, McDuffie secured 22% of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Maryland man involved in online dogfighting ring pleads guilty

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in Oct. of 2021. It highlights another dogfighting ring. On Thursday, a Forestville, Maryland man pleaded guilty in court to conspiring to engage in dog fighting. According to court documents, from May 2015 through August 2020, Laron Mecco "Frog"...
FORESTVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Maryland death connected to listeria outbreak

MARYLAND, USA — A person in Maryland has died and officials believe their death is due to a listeria outbreak connected to deli counter meats and cheeses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the listeria outbreak has caused 16 people to get sick in six states. Thirteen of those people had to be hospitalized and one in Maryland has since died.
MARYLAND STATE
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy