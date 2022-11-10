Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Crypto exchange Kraken freezes accounts related to FTX and Alameda
United-States-based cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has frozen the accounts associated with “FTX Group, Alameda Research, and their executives,” on its exchange after engaging with authorities. In a Twitter post on Nov. 13, Kraken said the accounts were frozen “to protect their creditors” and added it “maintains full reserves” and...
CoinTelegraph
Vitalik Buterin calls out FTX for virtue signaling: ‘Deserves what it’s getting’
The sudden fall of FTX revealed the need for fresh reforms aimed at protecting investor funds against manipulation and misdirections. The co-founder of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, believes what FTX did was a bigger fraud when compared to the infamous Mt. Gox and Terra collapses. Buterin believed that people running Mt....
CoinTelegraph
Volley Token launched its token IDO
Nov 10, 2022: The highly anticipated initial DEX offering (IDO), Volley Token, launches with a presale price of 0.000000005$. Volley is a one-stop-shop for decentralized finance (DeFi), cross-chain swaps, staking, earning and yield farming on the Ethereum blockchain. Volley creates a DeFi ecosystem to make DeFi items more available to users around the world. The Volley Token protocol will build decentralized exchanges (DEXs), lending protocols, on-chain governance and many more functionalities to create a holistic ecosystem.
CoinTelegraph
BlockFi denies rumors that majority of its assets were held on FTX
Crypto lender BlockFi issued an official notice to its clients on Nov. 14 denying rumors that the majority of its assets were on FTX prior to the exchange’s collapse. According to an update shared by BlockFi, although a majority of its assets were not on FTX, it still has “significant exposure to FTX and associated corporate entities that encompasses obligations owed to us by Alameda, assets held at FTX.com, and undrawn amounts from our credit line with FTX US.”
CoinTelegraph
FTX collapse could see crypto sector layoffs accelerate
The fall of crypto exchange FTX and potential resulting contagion could lead to an acceleration of crypto-company layoffs in the coming months, recruitment specialists warn. A Nov. 14 report from crypto data aggregator platform CoinGecko found that as of Nov. 13, the crypto space has seen 4,695 employees let go in 2022 so far, presenting 4% of staff cuts across all “technology startups.”
CoinTelegraph
Binance creates industry recovery fund to help projects struggling with liquidity
As the effects of the FTX crisis continue to affect the markets negatively, crypto exchange Binance is creating a fund to help potentially strong projects that are having liquidity issues. In a tweet, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said that the fund aims to reduce the cascading negative effects of the...
CoinTelegraph
Turbulence for blockchain industry despite strong Bitcoin fundamentals: Report
In the past, it was often said that Bitcoin (BTC) moves the entire crypto and blockchain industry. Is this still the case?. The past few months have seen Bitcoin hitting high-water marks including all-time high long-term holder rates and local highs in hash rate difficulty adjustment — yet Bitcoin is still in bearish conditions as we head into Q4 of 2022.
CoinTelegraph
Binance’s CZ says users share blame for placing trust in FTX, should take responsibility
During an ask-me-anything (AMA) session on Twitter Spaces on Nov. 14, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, also known as CZ, urged crypto users to take responsibility for their investment decisions and not put all of the blame on others when things go south. “As a user, you also have responsibility —...
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong to avoid FTX-like scenario through transparency and supervision
Just days after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao warned about the onset of greater regulatory scrutiny amid the FTX collapse, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong called for a stronger focus on transparency and proper supervision when dealing with virtual assets. Financial Secretary Paul Chan highlighted the importance...
CoinTelegraph
Binance CEO urges crypto buyers to ‘hold’ amid ‘unpredictableness’
Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has strongly advised cash-strapped and inexperienced investors to stay away from trading cryptocurrencies amid extreme market volatility and unpredictability. On a Nov. 14 Zhao-led Ask Me Anything Twitter space, hosted by Binance, the CEO suggested that unsophisticated investors wait out the turbulent period...
CoinTelegraph
Former Huobi-linked entity says it has $18.1 million stuck on FTX
According to a new filing with the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong on Nov. 14, investment holdings company New Huo Technology, formerly known as Huobi Global, has $18.1 million worth of deposits stuck on troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Of this amount, $13.2 million consists of clients’ deposits and $4.9 million comprises assets belonging to Hbit, another subsidiary.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin miner Canaan scales operations despite low earnings, CEO says
Chinese cryptocurrency mining firm Canaan will continue to expand operations despite the ongoing bear market and an associated drop in earnings, according to the company’s CEO. Canaan posted a 90% over-the-quarter decrease in net income in Q3 2022, the firm officially announced on Nov. 14. The firm’s Q3 net...
CoinTelegraph
Amid FTX collapse, crypto funds see largest inflows in 14 weeks
Inflows into cryptocurrency investment products rose sharply last week as institutional investors bought the dip amid the marketwide collapse triggered by FTX and Alameda Research’s bankruptcies. Digital asset investment products saw inflows totaling $42 million in the week ending Nov. 13, the largest increase in 14 weeks, according to...
CoinTelegraph
WAHED Coin to Launch on LBank Exchange on December 5
Cranfield, England, 13th November, Chainwire – WAHED Coin, the native cryptocurrency of the WAHED ecosystem, is to be listed on LBank on December 5. The asset powers a growing array of features within WAHED’s next-generation investment hub. The listing of WAHED Coin on LBank will make the digital...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried denies rumors that he fled to Argentina
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has denied speculation that he’s fled to Argentina as the saga surrounding his collapsed cryptocurrency exchange continued to unfold in near-real time on Twitter. In a text message to Reuters on Nov. 12, Bankman-Fried, who also goes by SBF, said he was still in The...
CoinTelegraph
Visa terminates debit card program with FTX
Only a month after payments giant Visa announced a partnership with FTX to roll out a debit card program in 40 countries worldwide, Visa has abruptly ended the program due to FTX's recent insolvency and bankruptcy issues. FTX’s liquidity issues were triggered last week when Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao...
CoinTelegraph
Binance CEO CZ on FTX crash: 'We’ve been set back a few years'
Crypto exchange FTX joined many other fallen projects — including Terra (LUNA), 3AC, Celsius and Voyager — in filing for bankruptcy in 2022. Owing to the devastation caused by multi-billion dollar losses suffered by businesses and investors, the man running the biggest crypto exchange, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, envisions an era of greater regulatory scrutiny in the near future.
CoinTelegraph
Huobi and Gate.io under fire for allegedly sharing snapshots using loaned funds
To counter the rising mistrust among crypto investors following the FTX collapse, crypto exchanges unanimously decided to share proof of reserve with the public as a way to showcase legitimacy. However, certain anomalies found during on-chain investigations suggest foul play and market manipulation. Just two days after Crypto.com made its...
CoinTelegraph
Let's move on from FTX’s collapse and get back to the basics
Pundits are calling the collapse of the FTX exchange the end of cryptocurrency and venture capitalism related to it. But it’s not. Some of them anointed Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried “The King of Crypto” — and then summarily killed the king. But, in reality, crypto never had a king. The end of FTX may mark the end of Americans using unregulated exchanges, and it certainly is the end of exchange-native tokens, but crypto itself hasn’t changed one bit.
CoinTelegraph
$3 billion in Bitcoin left exchanges this week amid FTX contagion fears
Bitcoin (BTC) investors are withdrawing funds from exchanges at a rate not seen since April 2021, with nearly $3 billion in Bitcoin withdrawn over the past seven days. New data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows that the number of wallets receiving BTC from exchange addresses hit almost 90,000 on Nov. 9.
Comments / 0