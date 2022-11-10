Read full article on original website
Operation Christmas Child announces drop-off sites
More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, November 14 – 21. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts, filled with school supplies, hygiene...
The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has announced finalists for Grinch Contest
The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce has announced the following individuals as finalists for its Grinch Contest to kick-off a Very Merryville Christmas. They are DeAnn Davison, Downtown Maryville; Julie Godsey, Nodaway County Services for the Developmentally Disabled; Cindy Lemar, North Star Advocacy Center; Philip Pohren, Eugene Field Elementary Parent Teachers Organization and Kirby Sybert, Maryville Elks Lodge 760 and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Humane Society offers Home for the Holidays
The New Nodaway Humane Society Animal Shelter is offering half-price adoptions now through Saturday, December 31 as part of the Home for the Holidays. Dogs will be $50; cats are $30; and kittens are $40. This excludes puppies under six months and high profile pets. The adoption fee includes spay...
AL serves breakfast in Conception Jct.
American Legion Post 464 will be holding a pancake breakfast from 7 to 11 am, Sunday, November 13 at the post in Conception Jct. There will be pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, juice and coffee. There is an $8 minimum donation per person with children six and under are...
Wallace recognized with signed Missouri state bill
Missouri State Representative Allen Andrews presented Nodaway County Assessor Rex Wallace with a signed copy of House Bill No. 220 which allows local communities to keep the tax revenue from wind farms. Wallace was instrumental in creating a formula to assess wind farms and for lobbying the state to allow...
Maryville extends time for yard waste burning
The City of Maryville, by ordinance, has identified three periods a year for burning yard waste. Those periods are between April 1 and April 14, July 17 and July 31, October 24 and November 6 from dawn until dusk or as modified or extended by city council based primarily on weather conditions.
Two sent to hospitals following crash in Cameron
Two people were taken to hospitals following an accident Sunday night within the city limits of Cameron. One driver, 20-year-old Cole Gripka of Weatherby received moderate injuries and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A passenger in another vehicle, 53-year-old Paula Pirruccello of Cape Coral, Florida also received moderate injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.
Teams compete at state cross country
Nodaway Valley, North Nodaway, Maryville and Platte Valley had runners participate at State in Columbia on November 5. Platte Valley girls brought home the first place team trophy.
St. Joseph dispensaries already plan for new customers after marijuana vote
Marijuana dispensaries are already preparing for an anticipated increase in business after Missouri residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana. The legislation passed during Tuesday’s general election with 53.1% of voters in favor of legalizing recreational use. The bill garnered approval from 52.4% of voters in Buchanan County, with 12,608 votes.
Missouri Woman arrested on Felony Charges in Fremont County
(Sidney) A Missouri woman faces charges following a report of a suspicious vehicle parking roadway. Fremont County Deputies arrested 28-year-old Elizabeth Craft on 275th Street and Bluff Road near Hamburg. Authorities contacted Craft of Watson, Missouri, and took her into custody on numerous felony warrants out of the State of...
Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn
A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn. Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.
Body of Missing Taylor County Man Found
(Bedford) The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Blockton, Iowa man was found deceased near Redding, Iowa. According to the press release, 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was last seen in Blockton at around 8:00 a.m. on November 4 and heading to Grant City, Missouri. At around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, authorities found his vehicle in a field on the southwest edge of Redding, Iowa, with Mr. Rusco inside. He is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.
Police: Kan. teen accused of domestic battery jailed for bond violation
ATCHISON COUNTY—A Kansas teen accused of domestic battery is back in jail. On Wednesday, police arrested 18-year-old Trent A. Thompson of Atchison, on a Community Corrections detain order, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On September 19, police arrested Trent A. Thompson on a requested charge of domestic battery...
Rylee Vierthaler signs to play basketball at UCM
Rylee Vierthaler, Maryville senior, will be continuing her education and basketball career at the University of Central Missouri, Warrensburg, following her signing with friends and family on November 9 at Maryville High School. Attending were sitting: her mother Rebecca Vierthaler, Rylee Vierthaler, her father Brian Vierthaler and Maryville Girls Basketball Coach Kelly Obley; standing: Kansas Elite Coach Ben Griswold, and brothers, Kyle Vierthaler and Lucas Vierthaler.
Nodaway County leads state with foreign ownership of ag land
International ownership of farm land has always been a concern of rural Americans and within recent years, Nodaway County has been deemed the county in the state of Missouri with the largest foreign holding of agriculture acres. Atchison County is the second largest in the state. That is a big...
Northwest Basketball Club welcomes talented squad
The Northwest Missouri State Basketball Club has begun their fall season. The team held tryouts from September 20 – 22 in Martindale Hall, and now has a squad made up of 14 players and three managers. The president of the club, Nick Bolton, is excited for the team this fall.
Western Missouri Correctional Center to become officer training center, prisoners soon moving to Crossroads Correctional Center
Western Missouri Correctional Center will soon become a training facility for Missouri Department of Corrections officers, and in the process reopen Crossroads Correctional Center. According to a statement from Karen Pojmann, MDCC communications director, CRCC will house prisoners for the first time since its 2019 closing, attributing the upcoming transfer...
Kansas woman jailed on a warrant and for alleged drug possession
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman on new charges after an arrest. On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Journi A. Marshall of Atchison on District Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. On October 26, police arrested her on...
