(Bedford) The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office says a missing Blockton, Iowa man was found deceased near Redding, Iowa. According to the press release, 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco was last seen in Blockton at around 8:00 a.m. on November 4 and heading to Grant City, Missouri. At around 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 10, authorities found his vehicle in a field on the southwest edge of Redding, Iowa, with Mr. Rusco inside. He is being taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

TAYLOR COUNTY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO