Great Bend Community Theatre play Nov. 17-20
Online ticketing starts Sunday Nov. 13. Show Dates: Nov. 17 - 19 at 7:30 p.m. with a cocktail hour starting at 6 p.m. Matinee Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. At the Crest Theatre in Great Bend.
3rd annual Pickleball Turkey Classic wraps up in Great Bend
The Great Bend Recreation Commission hosted the 3rd Annual Pickleball Turkey Classic on Nov. 12 - 13. This tournament has almost tripled in size since last year’s 48 players came to Great Bend. Year three brought 132 pickleballers to this event which was hosted at the Panther Activity Center (PAC).
USD 428 BOE approves track, turf updates at Great Bend High School
It's an oft-used movie line, but it still rings true: if you build it, they will come. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved up to $2 million in renovations to the track and turf at Great Bend High School. The vote not only replaces facilities in desrepair and need of replacement, but updates to the facilities will likely help the district host other marquee events like a track and field regional.
Barton Community College releases 2022 Community Report
Barton Community College releases the Community Report each fall. The purpose of this document is to highlight the college’s progress toward meeting its mission in the previous academic year. It is organized around policies called “Ends,” which are set by the Board of Trustees. The document is rich with...
Great Bend Chamber hosting 'Shop Talk in 60'
The holidays are coming and unfortunately it won't be "business as usual." Business owners are having to be creative and are often left scratching their heads as this 2022 holiday season will be full of rising prices, shipping delays, help wanted signs, etc. Join us for 60-minutes of idea sharing,...
NWester: Historic barn provides unique event center in Wilson
Wilson, Kansas, has long been known as the Czech Capital of Kansas. People from near and far take the small drive off Interstate 70 in north central Kansas to have their photo taken in front of the world’s largest hand-painted Czech egg. About a year ago, local business owner...
🎤City Edition: Community Coordinator Christina Hayes
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes that aired Nov. 9, 2022. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Before heading out of town, think Great Bend businesses first
Years ago, retailers in Great Bend wanted to find a way to encourage shopping local for the holidays before the mad-Christmas rush. In a way to highlight the local options before citizens go out of town, Explore Great Bend Month was born in the month of November. There are 29...
McKinney shares friend’s Aster Estates story during special month
When Frank McKinney learned in April last year that Aster Estates was about to open, he knew he found the answer for his friend, Scott Thein. As a result, Thein was the first resident of Aster Estates, the home-plus residence at 155 NW 10th Ave, just north of the city limits on McKinley.
Larned's water tower lighting is Nov. 24
The second annual Water Tower Lighting in Larned is scheduled for Nov. 24 from 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. The lighting will take place at 6:30 p.m. Those in attendance will have a chance to visit with Santa and warm up with hot cocoa.
United Way of Central Kansas hosting Laundry Love this Saturday
The story of Laundry Love began with T-Bone, a gentleman living in Ventura California. In one particular conversation, a question was asked of him: “T-Bone, how can we come alongside your life in a meaningful way?” His response was honest and practical. “If I had clean clothes, people would treat me like a human being.”
KRUG: Take time for family
Holidays are a great time of year to connect with family. It is easy to let schedules get too hectic so make sure you prioritize your family this time of year. Hopefully you will have some down time to visit around the dining room table, without any electronic devices. That is the perfect environment for treasured family time.
Great Bend police staff anxious for new building
More visible progress is being made each day at the site of the new Great Bend police station at the southwest corner of 12th Street and Baker Avenue. The 20,100 square-foot facility is expected to be finished by next August, and Police Chief Steve Haulmark said his staff is excited about the expanded space.
Great Bend area entrepreneurs can apply for 1-on-1 coaching program
Network Kansas is developing a new pilot program for Kansas entrepreneurs called NXTStage. Selected entrepreneurs will receive one-on-one coaching, bi-weekly in-person workshops to build community with other founders and professional pitch coaching and mentorship. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said Network Kansas asked them if they had applicants...
Barton Ag Instructor: Frugal vs. cheap in agriculture
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 8, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the rainfall we received wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and it will take exceptional amounts of precipitation to improve conditions. In this area, we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. Exceptional drought is in southern Stafford County and most of Pawnee. If this continues, it will be in Western Barton County next week. For comparison, this is worse than 2012 and it is not even close. The six to ten-day outlook (November 15 to 19) indicates a 91 to 100% chance of below normal temperatures and a chance of normal to slightly below normal precipitation. The precipitation we did receive does help the wheat that’s already emerged hang on and should help the wheat that hasn’t yet merged or sprouted come up. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 17 to 23) indicates a 60 to 70% chance of continuing below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Not what anyone wants to hear.
Schlessiger continuing to learn before joining Barton commission
Tricia Schlessiger will not officially be sworn into the Barton County Commission until January, but that has not stopped her from logging some hours on county-related business. Before and after the August primary, Schlessiger has attended meetings and done her research. With the win in Tuesday's general election, she's ready to get to work.
MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility
In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen trees as well as lots of bushes ran into Big Creek west of the house. I impatiently awaited warm weather and longer days to see what grew in that wildlife-rich habitat. I loved discovering not only ash, hackberry, cottonwood, and cedar trees, but also chokecherry bushes and wild grape vines filled that drainage. Over time, thick vines had climbed so high into the trees that birds had far greater odds of harvesting grapes than we did. Though our soil appeared rocky and barren, in reality, it suited wild grapes perfectly. It made me wonder how a vineyard would do in this region.
A salute to all those who served on this Veterans Day!
Eagle Radio and Great Bend Post would like to say thank you on this Veterans Day to all those men and women who have bravely served our country.
Great Bend Fire Dept. responds to garage fire
The Great Bend Fire Department “B” Shift responded to a garage fire in 2600 block of Gano Street at 2:26 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. No injuries were reported. The garage was a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation. GBFD was assisted by the...
No. 5/4 Gorillas Top Tigers in Season Finale
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg State became the third MIAA school to complete a perfect regular season since the 11 conference-game model was adopted in 2014, joining Fort Hays State and Northwest Missouri State, by topping Fort Hays State 35-14 on Saturday (Nov. 12). The Gorillas moved to 11-0 and prepare for the NCAA playoffs, while the Tigers finished their season at 3-8. Fort Hays State produced the first score with a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. Jack Dawson scrambled along the right sideline and dove for the pylon on a 10-yard run, putting the Tigers up 7-0 after a 12-play, 67-yard drive. The Gorillas responded with a 12-play drive of their own, going 59 yards to pick up a 2-yard touchdown run by Caleb Lewis. Both drives chewed up over 12 total minutes on the clock and the score was knotted at 7-7 after one quarter.
