ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

USD 428 BOE approves track, turf updates at Great Bend High School

It's an oft-used movie line, but it still rings true: if you build it, they will come. Monday night, the USD 428 Board of Education approved up to $2 million in renovations to the track and turf at Great Bend High School. The vote not only replaces facilities in desrepair and need of replacement, but updates to the facilities will likely help the district host other marquee events like a track and field regional.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Community College releases 2022 Community Report

Barton Community College releases the Community Report each fall. The purpose of this document is to highlight the college’s progress toward meeting its mission in the previous academic year. It is organized around policies called “Ends,” which are set by the Board of Trustees. The document is rich with...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Chamber hosting 'Shop Talk in 60'

The holidays are coming and unfortunately it won't be "business as usual." Business owners are having to be creative and are often left scratching their heads as this 2022 holiday season will be full of rising prices, shipping delays, help wanted signs, etc. Join us for 60-minutes of idea sharing,...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

KRUG: Take time for family

Holidays are a great time of year to connect with family. It is easy to let schedules get too hectic so make sure you prioritize your family this time of year. Hopefully you will have some down time to visit around the dining room table, without any electronic devices. That is the perfect environment for treasured family time.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend police staff anxious for new building

More visible progress is being made each day at the site of the new Great Bend police station at the southwest corner of 12th Street and Baker Avenue. The 20,100 square-foot facility is expected to be finished by next August, and Police Chief Steve Haulmark said his staff is excited about the expanded space.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend area entrepreneurs can apply for 1-on-1 coaching program

Network Kansas is developing a new pilot program for Kansas entrepreneurs called NXTStage. Selected entrepreneurs will receive one-on-one coaching, bi-weekly in-person workshops to build community with other founders and professional pitch coaching and mentorship. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said Network Kansas asked them if they had applicants...
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor: Frugal vs. cheap in agriculture

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, November 8, indicates the same drought conditions as last week and the rainfall we received wasn’t enough to change things. We are still in extreme drought and it will take exceptional amounts of precipitation to improve conditions. In this area, we are in extreme drought with exceptional drought inching closer. Exceptional drought is in southern Stafford County and most of Pawnee. If this continues, it will be in Western Barton County next week. For comparison, this is worse than 2012 and it is not even close. The six to ten-day outlook (November 15 to 19) indicates a 91 to 100% chance of below normal temperatures and a chance of normal to slightly below normal precipitation. The precipitation we did receive does help the wheat that’s already emerged hang on and should help the wheat that hasn’t yet merged or sprouted come up. The cold temperatures will slow that down a bit. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (November 17 to 23) indicates a 60 to 70% chance of continuing below normal temperatures and a 33 to 40% chance of above below normal precipitation. Not what anyone wants to hear.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

MADORIN: Seeing western Kansas possibility

In late November of 1996, we moved to a rural property on a limestone hilltop west of Ellis. By the time we got into the house, leaves swirled about the yard, hinting at greenery we could expect to see once spring arrived. A deep draw filled with standing and fallen trees as well as lots of bushes ran into Big Creek west of the house. I impatiently awaited warm weather and longer days to see what grew in that wildlife-rich habitat. I loved discovering not only ash, hackberry, cottonwood, and cedar trees, but also chokecherry bushes and wild grape vines filled that drainage. Over time, thick vines had climbed so high into the trees that birds had far greater odds of harvesting grapes than we did. Though our soil appeared rocky and barren, in reality, it suited wild grapes perfectly. It made me wonder how a vineyard would do in this region.
ELLIS, KS
Great Bend Post

No. 5/4 Gorillas Top Tigers in Season Finale

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg State became the third MIAA school to complete a perfect regular season since the 11 conference-game model was adopted in 2014, joining Fort Hays State and Northwest Missouri State, by topping Fort Hays State 35-14 on Saturday (Nov. 12). The Gorillas moved to 11-0 and prepare for the NCAA playoffs, while the Tigers finished their season at 3-8. Fort Hays State produced the first score with a touchdown on the opening drive of the game. Jack Dawson scrambled along the right sideline and dove for the pylon on a 10-yard run, putting the Tigers up 7-0 after a 12-play, 67-yard drive. The Gorillas responded with a 12-play drive of their own, going 59 yards to pick up a 2-yard touchdown run by Caleb Lewis. Both drives chewed up over 12 total minutes on the clock and the score was knotted at 7-7 after one quarter.
PITTSBURG, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy