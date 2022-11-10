Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
news9.com
BOK Center Announces Lizzo Concert Coming In May 2023
The BOK Center announced that Lizzo is coming to Tulsa next year. The venue slowly revealed the artist's name on Monday with a display on the roof of the Grand Lobby Plaza at 3rd and Denver entrance. The 3x Grammy Award-winning artist will bring her "The Special 2our" to Green Country on May 20 with tickets going on sale Friday, November 18 at 10 AM.
news9.com
Music Mondays: Checking In With Chubbs & Kacy From 106.9 K-HITS
TULSA, Okla. - Every week, we check in with our radio partners to see what they are up to. On Monday, we checked in with our friends Chubbs and Kacy over at 106.9 K-HITS for Music Mondays.
news9.com
Cox Business Convention Center Hosts Free Screening Of 'Tulsa King'
Lots of people were at the Cox Convention Center Sunday afternoon for the Tulsa King premier. Spokespeople from the Tulsa Regional Chamber and the Oklahoma Film and Music Office gave remarks before the episode screening. "Tulsa King" is now streaming on Paramount Plus. New episodes release every Sunday on the...
news9.com
Thousands Of Athletes To Attend 2023 USA Gymnastics Championships In Tulsa
A huge gymnastics event is coming to Tulsa next June and will bring thousands of athletes here and put million into our economy. USA Gymnastics said Tulsa is the perfect fit because it's convenient whether you're traveling from out of state to get here or going back and forth between buildings.
news9.com
Mother Road Market Celebrating 4 Years In Tulsa With Birthday Bash
Mother Road Market is celebrating four years in Tulsa with a community-wide birthday bash. For the last four years, Mother Road Market has been a staple for the Tulsa community by bringing in food and fun. Mother Road Market was created to help new food merchants. It's the only nonprofit...
news9.com
Tulsa Firefighters Remember Captain Who Died Unexpectedly
The Tulsa Fire Department is remembering one of its fire captains who unexpectedly died Friday, Nov. 11. His fellow firefighters said Josh Rutledge loved people and he was someone everyone looked up to. "We have to remember him for the person he was and the love he had for each...
news9.com
Osage Nation Set To Build $17 Million Sports Complex Park In Pawhuska
Pawhuska’s City Council recently voted to remove part of a street in town, paving the way for the Osage Nation to build a multimillion-dollar park. The roughly 25 acres of land south of Main Street that used to be a railroad right of way sits almost empty now. But...
news9.com
City Of Tulsa Partnering With Petco, Oklahoma Alliance For Animals For Pet Wellness Fair
The City of Tulsa is partnering with Petco and the Oklahoma Alliance for Animals to host a pet wellness fair Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., people can bring cats and dogs to McClure Park for free vaccines, dewormer and pet food. Microchipping will also be available for $5.
news9.com
Gilcrease Expressway Turnpike Now Open To Drivers
TULSA, Okla. - The Gilcrease Expressway turnpike is now open, giving drivers another way around Tulsa. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone showed us the project.
news9.com
Pride Of Broken Arrow Places 3rd In Bands Of America Grand Nationals
The Pride of Broken Arrow placed third overall at the Bands of America Grand Nationals in Indianapolis this weekend. The championship at Lucas Oil Stadium is the highest level of competition for marching bands. Last year, Broken Arrow came in first place at the Grand Nationals and set the highest...
news9.com
Oklahoma's Turnpike Troubadours Inducted Into Hall Of Fame
Oklahoma's Own Turnpike Troubadours are now in the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. The Tahlequah-based band was inducted on Friday in Muskogee, along with country performers Wade Hayes and Jim Paul Blair. News On 6's Lori Fullbright emceed the induction for the Hall of Fame.
news9.com
Tulsa Public Schools Honoring Native Americans With Heritage Month Celebration
November is Native American Heritage Month and Tulsa Public Schools is celebrating all next week. Starting Monday, schools will have a theme every day that honors Native American culture. Monday is "Rock your Mocs" day, a national day event that invites people to celebrate tribes by wearing moccasins. Then, there...
news9.com
Local Documentary 'Oaklawn' Covering 1921 Graves Investigation Premiers
A new, locally made documentary about the 1921 graves investigation premiered Saturday. "Oaklawn" looks into the events surrounding the investigation of mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre at Oaklawn Cemetery. The documentary centers on the knowledge and experiences of race massacre descendants and members of the Public Oversight...
news9.com
Cherokee Nation To Open Language Center On Nov. 15
The Cherokee Nation plans to open what the tribe believes is the nations largest indigenous language center. The Durbin Feeling Language Center opens Tuesday in a refurbished casino building not far from the tribal headquarters in Tahlequah. The center will consolidate language instruction translation services into a single building, with...
news9.com
Women's Retirement Group Sews Blankets For Those In Need
With temperatures dropping and chances for snow in the forecast, a group of Tulsa women is trying to do Something Good for the homeless. The colder temperatures have many people in Green Country looking forward to snuggling up in their homes to stay warm. But for the homeless, that’s not an option, so the Women's Group at University Village Retirement Community is making blankets to help.
news9.com
Tulsans Excited For Premiere Of 'Tulsa King'
The highly anticipated TV series “Tulsa King,” which was filmed in Tulsa and Oklahoma City, is premiering Sunday on Paramount Plus. Some local businesses are holding watch parties in case someone doesn’t have the streaming service. Actor Sylvester Stallone plays an east coast mobster that is forced...
news9.com
Hummingbird Fine Arts Highlights TPS Student's Artwork
Young, aspiring artists in Tulsa Public Schools are getting a chance to show off their work at a local gallery. Every month, Hummingbird Fine Craft will highlight a different school's art program and most of the pieces are on sale. Aleks Kitchens is the fine arts content manager for Tulsa...
news9.com
Light Snowfall Possible Overnight As Winter System Moves In
A rain-to-snow mix is possible Monday across northeastern and southeastern Oklahoma with mostly minor accumulations for those areas that do receive snowfall. Locations west and southwest of the immediate area have higher chances for impactful snow that could result in travel issues. These locations are currently under a winter weather advisory with a small portion of west-central Oklahoma in a winter storm warning where the highest snowfall totals are expected. As of this morning, the Tulsa metro is not included in a travel advisory. Dry conditions are currently underway this morning but will support some rain to snow mix this afternoon and early evening. Temps currently in the 30s will reach the lower 40s early afternoon before dropping into the mid-30s late this afternoon and tonight. This system quickly exits the area this evening with dry and cold weather remaining for the rest of the week.
news9.com
Tulsa Parks Partners With TU To Create Youth Basketball League
Tulsa Parks is teaming up with the University of Tulsa to get more kids involved in recreational activities by forming a youth basketball league. The basketball league will be called the Hurricane Youth Basketball League, and it will give kids from kindergarten through 5th grade the opportunity to get out and participate in recreational activities. While Tulsa Parks has youth sports programs that kicked off again coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tulsa Parks wanted to partner with local organizations to create better programming and get more kids involved.
news9.com
Guns To Garden Tools Buyback Event Encourages Gun Safety
Some people had the chance to trade in their guns for a good cause on Saturday. This was at the 'Guns to Garden Tools' buyback event, hosted by Tulsa Metropolitan Ministry and Counselor Crista Patrick. All guns turned in were destroyed on site and will be melted down and formed...
