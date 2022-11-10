ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Savannah holding budget workshop to review spending

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday Savannah city leaders will meet to discuss the spending priorities for Savannah as we head into the new year. This is a lot of money we are talking about, $493 million in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023. They have $95 million planned for...
One-on-one with Hilton Head mayoral candidate JoAnn Orischak

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Joann Orischak will take on Alan R. Perry Tuesday, Nov. 22nd for Mayor of Hilton Head Island. Neither candidate was able to get a 50 percent majority vote--forcing the runoff. “My priorities are going to be performing the people’s business in the open, ok?...
Savannah Birth and Baby Expo happening this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you, or someone you know is about to add a new member to the family, you have an opportunity to meet with industry leaders to help with birthing and early childcare needs. The Savannah Birth and Baby Expo is coming up Saturday. The chairman of...
Hyundai Plant in Bryan County expected to bring 8,000 jobs

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As work continues at Hyundai’s new Metaplant America in Bryan County, hiring for the new site is also underway. The Georgia Department of Labor officials say the openings are just a drop in the bucket for the more than 8,000 thousand jobs the site is expected bring.
Former Mellow Mushroom owner charged with tax crime

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The former owner of a Savannah pizza franchise is facing a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. Melissa Johnson, 48, is charged via an Information with Failure to Account for and Pay Over Employment Taxes, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge is a felony and carries a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by up to three years of supervised release after completion of any prison term.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Ott and 37th Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting after someone shot at an unmarked police car. The shooting happened on Ott St & 37th Street. Officials say the officer was not injured but the car was struck. They say persons of interest have been detained for...
Hundreds gathered at Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds lined Savannah’s streets Saturday for the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Like every year, this parade was supposed to take place on Veterans Day proper. But the threat from tropical storm Nicole forced organizers push it back one day. The delay not stopping...
Hampton County Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Savannah wasn’t the only place celebrating Veteran’s Day with a parade this year. Folks in the Lowcountry also had one to attend. In years past, there hasn’t been a Veteran’s Day Parade in Hampton County, but when Sharon Johnson took over as director of the Hampton County VA, she thought that needed to change.
Savannah Coast Guard rescues 3 people from vessel

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Coast Guard rescued three people from a sailing vessel Monday. This happened 77 miles southeast of Savannah. Three people were taken to Air Station Savannah with no medical concerns.
Hometown Hero: Elks Lodge 183

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Elks Lodge 183 on Savannah’s Southside has been involved with schools in its neighborhood for many years. “You name it, we give it out to the community. Our motto is Elks Care, Elks Share. And we share everything we get in this lodge.”. And...
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating after a two-year-old died at a hotel on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the Beaufort Police, officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street after a report of a five-year-old walking around alone. While on scene, police also found...
