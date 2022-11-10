SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The former owner of a Savannah pizza franchise is facing a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. Melissa Johnson, 48, is charged via an Information with Failure to Account for and Pay Over Employment Taxes, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge is a felony and carries a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by up to three years of supervised release after completion of any prison term.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO