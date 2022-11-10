Read full article on original website
City of Savannah holding budget workshop to review spending
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Monday Savannah city leaders will meet to discuss the spending priorities for Savannah as we head into the new year. This is a lot of money we are talking about, $493 million in the proposed budget for fiscal year 2023. They have $95 million planned for...
‘How is it going to function?’: Savannah residents want more information about proposed day shelter on MLK Boulevard
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A day center with 16 apartments and wrap around support services could be coming to the lot on 916 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, according to a proposal by GM Shay Architects submitted to the Metropolitan Planning Committee. As of now, there isn’t an organization listed...
Crime prevention ideas presented at City of Savannah’s budget retreat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - City leaders in Savannah met Monday to discuss what next year’s budget could look like. Some of the topics included in the proposal are Investing in Community Services, Back to Basics, Investing in Team Savannah, and Public Safety. Taking a look at the violent crimes...
Tybee Island city council approves funds upgrade Bull River, Lazaretto Creek bridges
TYBEE ISALND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city council approved funds to upgrade the only route on and off the island. $1.4 million will go toward a right of way acquisition. The city says 80% of the cost will be federally funded. For the remaining amount, council members questioned why...
One-on-one with Hilton Head mayoral candidate JoAnn Orischak
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - Joann Orischak will take on Alan R. Perry Tuesday, Nov. 22nd for Mayor of Hilton Head Island. Neither candidate was able to get a 50 percent majority vote--forcing the runoff. “My priorities are going to be performing the people’s business in the open, ok?...
Projects to help homeless community top of mind at City of Savannah’s budget retreat
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah held their 2023 budget retreat on Monday, discussing budgets for community services, public safety, and basic city wide improvements. In the first portion of the City of Savannah’s 2023 budget retreat, Housing and Neighborhood Services Director Martin Fretty gave an update about...
The Veterans Council of Chatham County Armistice Day celebration held Sunday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As Veterans Day weekend comes to an end the Veterans Council of Chatham County held their annual Armistice Day celebration at the World War one monument in Daffin Park Sunday. More than one hundred names are written on the monument representing Chatham County soldiers who died...
Savannah Birth and Baby Expo happening this Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you, or someone you know is about to add a new member to the family, you have an opportunity to meet with industry leaders to help with birthing and early childcare needs. The Savannah Birth and Baby Expo is coming up Saturday. The chairman of...
Hyundai Plant in Bryan County expected to bring 8,000 jobs
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As work continues at Hyundai’s new Metaplant America in Bryan County, hiring for the new site is also underway. The Georgia Department of Labor officials say the openings are just a drop in the bucket for the more than 8,000 thousand jobs the site is expected bring.
Ga. Dept. of Natural Resources joins landfill search for missing 20-month-old
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is now receiving help from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources in the search for Quinton Simon. The department, along with the FBI, GBI, and Chatham County Sheriff’s Office, are moving into their fourth week searching a Chatham County landfill for Simon’s remains.
Former Mellow Mushroom owner charged with tax crime
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The former owner of a Savannah pizza franchise is facing a federal charge for withholding more than $400,000 in payroll taxes. Melissa Johnson, 48, is charged via an Information with Failure to Account for and Pay Over Employment Taxes, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. The charge is a felony and carries a statutory penalty of up to five years in prison and substantial financial penalties, followed by up to three years of supervised release after completion of any prison term.
Savannah Police investigating shooting on Ott and 37th Street
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting after someone shot at an unmarked police car. The shooting happened on Ott St & 37th Street. Officials say the officer was not injured but the car was struck. They say persons of interest have been detained for...
Hundreds gathered at Savannah’s Veterans Day Parade
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds lined Savannah’s streets Saturday for the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade. Like every year, this parade was supposed to take place on Veterans Day proper. But the threat from tropical storm Nicole forced organizers push it back one day. The delay not stopping...
Hampton County Veteran’s Day Parade held Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Savannah wasn’t the only place celebrating Veteran’s Day with a parade this year. Folks in the Lowcountry also had one to attend. In years past, there hasn’t been a Veteran’s Day Parade in Hampton County, but when Sharon Johnson took over as director of the Hampton County VA, she thought that needed to change.
Savannah Coast Guard rescues 3 people from vessel
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Coast Guard rescued three people from a sailing vessel Monday. This happened 77 miles southeast of Savannah. Three people were taken to Air Station Savannah with no medical concerns.
Beaufort Co. police looking for suspect after shooting at Parker’s on Sea Island Parkway
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - Beaufort County police are now looking a suspect in connection to a shooting at a gas station in St. Helena Island. Deputies are now looking for 42-year-old John Jenkins. He is wanted for attempted murder and more for the Nov. 2 shooting at the Parker’s gas...
Hometown Hero: Elks Lodge 183
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Elks Lodge 183 on Savannah’s Southside has been involved with schools in its neighborhood for many years. “You name it, we give it out to the community. Our motto is Elks Care, Elks Share. And we share everything we get in this lodge.”. And...
2-year-old found at bottom of hotel pool in Beaufort
BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - Beaufort Police are investigating after a two-year-old died at a hotel on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the Beaufort Police, officers responded to the Country Inn and Suites on Boundary Street after a report of a five-year-old walking around alone. While on scene, police also found...
Boat crash causing traffic delays on 95 near Highway 80
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash involving a boat is causing traffic delays on 95 near Highway 80. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Interview: Disney Princess Syndee Winters
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Disney Princess The Concert is coming to Savannah. WTOC sat down with one of the Broadway stars to talk about the special event.
