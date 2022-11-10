ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Shore man wins $1 million in largest Powerball drawing in history

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
QUINCY, Mass. — With $1 million reasons to smile, a South Shore winner of the Powerball jackpot stepped forward on Thursday.

Richard Lavery of North Quincy is the winner of a $1 million Powerball prize after the first five numbers on his Quic Pic ticket matched those selected in Monday’s drawing that featured a world record $2.04 billion jackpot.

Lavery claimed his $1 million prize on Thursday at the Massachusetts State Lottery’s Dorchester headquarters. Lavery says he does not have any immediate plans on how he intends to use his winnings.

He purchased his winning ticket at West Squantum Market & Liquors located at 1205 West Squantum St. in Quincy. The store receives a $10,000 bonus for the sale of this ticket.

Lavery was not the only big winner in the historic drawing this week, as nine other ticket holders in Massachusetts won $50,000 by matching four out of five numbers plus the Powerball.

These tickets, all Quic Pics, were sold at the following locations:

  • Cumberland Farms in Attleborough
  • Thistle & Shamrock in Cambridge
  • New Mart Variety in Clinton
  • Speedway in North Dartmouth
  • Speedway in Dedham
  • Nobscot’s Cafe in Framingham
  • Stop & Shop in Marstons Mills
  • Main Street Variety in Medford
  • Cumberland Farms in Wilbraham

“The excitement created during this record-setting run has helped support cities and towns and our retail partners, while also producing two $1 million winners, one $100,000 winner, and 26 $50,000 winners over the last four drawings,” said Mark William Bracken, Interim Executive Director of the Mass Lottery.

A $1 million prize won in the Saturday, November 5 drawing on a ticket sold at Energy North (Boxborough Mobil) located at 1425 Massachusetts Ave. in Boxborough has yet to be claimed, according to a spokesperson with the Mass. State Lottery Commission.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

