KWTX

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
KILLEEN, TX
kut.org

Voters in Leander ISD pass propositions spurred by rising property values

Voters in the Leander Independent School District have approved two propositions triggered by rising property values in the district. The district's Proposition A was passed with 64.4% of the votes. Proposition B was passed with 52.17%. "In Leander ISD, we value voice and choice. Through this election, we have heard...
LEANDER, TX
kut.org

Austin Energy bills are going up. Here's why.

If you're an Austin Energy customer, you're going to see an increase on your bill starting this month. It's about $15. It may be the first, but it won't be the last over the next couple months. Austin's publicly owned utility is raising how much it costs to give you...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area

The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
universitystar.com

Hays County PDO still awaiting implementation

Hays County does not have a Public Defender’s Office (PDO) in place forcing low-income individuals to wait months in jail for trial. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra allowed the implementation of a PDO in Hays County in May of 2022, but the office has still not been implemented by the county.
HAYS COUNTY, TX

