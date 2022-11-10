Read full article on original website
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
kut.org
A white Pflugerville teacher who shared racist views with students no longer works in the district
Pflugerville ISD said a teacher who expressed white supremacist views to his students no longer works for the school district as of Monday. He taught at Bohls Middle School and was previously put on administrative leave while the district’s human resources department investigated. “The teacher in question is no...
MAPS: Where did the Round Rock ISD trustee candidates receive the most support from voters?
Three of five incumbents on Round Rock ISD's board of trustees won reelection in the Nov. 8 election.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville ISD middle school teacher on administrative leave after 'inappropriate conversation'
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - A Pflugerville Independent School District teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced of him describing himself as "ethnocentric". The teacher has not been identified but he is a teacher at Bohls Middle School. Video posted on social media shows the teacher, who is...
Pflugerville teacher who made ‘inappropriate’ comments no longer employed by district
A Pflugerville ISD teacher accused by parents of making racist comments with students in a Bohls Middle School class is no longer working for the district, according to a letter from Pflugerville Superintendent Douglas Killian.
kut.org
Austin ISD’s interim superintendent is leaving for a school district in Houston
Austin ISD's interim Superintendent Anthony Mays is leaving the district for a permanent position in the Houston area. The Alief ISD board of trustees has announced that Mays is the lone finalist to be the next superintendent of the district, which is located in Southwest Harris County. Alief Board President...
KWTX
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates $18 million to Killeen ISD
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen ISD received this week its largest-ever donation: $18 million from an international philanthropist that will greatly impact the lives of local students. MacKenzie Scott, a partial owner of Amazon, made the donation, only citing the incredible work the district does on a daily basis.
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now
A viral video shows a Pflugerville teacher tell students near Austin that white people are the "superior" race. The teacher was not fired. The post Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now appeared first on NewsOne.
Austin ISD interim superintendent named lone finalist for Houston-area district
The Alief Independent School District Board of Trustees said Wednesday it named interim Austin ISD Superintendent Anthony Mays as its lone finalist to serve as the district's next superintendent.
Pflugerville ISD teacher on administrative leave after what parents call racist comments
A Pflugerville ISD teacher is on administrative leave after making what parents are calling racist comments to students.
kut.org
Voters in Leander ISD pass propositions spurred by rising property values
Voters in the Leander Independent School District have approved two propositions triggered by rising property values in the district. The district's Proposition A was passed with 64.4% of the votes. Proposition B was passed with 52.17%. "In Leander ISD, we value voice and choice. Through this election, we have heard...
All but 12 precincts approved Austin’s low-income housing bond
KXAN analyzed the results in all 234 precincts in which at least one vote was cast.
Round Rock City Council to consider termination of economic development agreement for Round Rock Amp
The Round Rock City Council will consider a resolution to terminate its economic development agreement with Totkn, LLC, the developer of music venue Round Rock Amp, at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) The Round Rock City Council will consider a resolution to terminate its economic development agreement with...
80-story tower planned for Downtown Austin would be tallest in city, state
AUSTIN, Texas — A new tower planned for Downtown Austin could become not only the tallest building in the city but the tallest in the state. Local developer Wilson Capital has announced new plans for Wilson Tower, a multifamily high-rise expected to be built at the site of Avenue Lofts on East Fifth Street.
kut.org
Austin Energy bills are going up. Here's why.
If you're an Austin Energy customer, you're going to see an increase on your bill starting this month. It's about $15. It may be the first, but it won't be the last over the next couple months. Austin's publicly owned utility is raising how much it costs to give you...
fox7austin.com
Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
How a 19-year-old with no experience beat an incumbent for political office
This year, Beverly Crumley ran for reelection and lost by just over two percentage points or around 2,500 votes. The candidate who Hays County voters elected to be their next District Clerk spent $0 on his campaign, has no experience in a political office and only just recently graduated High School. His name is Avrey Anderson.
Round Rock Asian Mart now serving Round Rock area
The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Round Rock Asian Mart opened at 1800 N. Mays St., Ste. 110, Round Rock, on Sept. 2. The family-owned Filipino grocery store provides a wide variety of food, beverage and personal care items in addition to prepared meals. 737-209-0066. www.roundrockasianmart.com.
I-35 Capital Project kicks off in south Austin; groups file lawsuit, demand project halts
In the near future, Interstate 35 through downtown Austin will undergo a complete transformation, but for now, the Texas Department of Transportation is starting in south Austin.
Austin housing authority to provide $90M in vouchers for veterans, others experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — The Housing Authority of the City of Austin, or HACA, is working to help homeless veterans and others experiencing homelessness. The group recently announced more than $90 million in new housing vouchers. Right now, the housing authority is asking for proposals to help 300 people and...
universitystar.com
Hays County PDO still awaiting implementation
Hays County does not have a Public Defender’s Office (PDO) in place forcing low-income individuals to wait months in jail for trial. Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra allowed the implementation of a PDO in Hays County in May of 2022, but the office has still not been implemented by the county.
