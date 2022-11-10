Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Ahern family holding free breakfast for veterans Wednesday
PLAINVILLE – The Ahern family, whose son Michael founded “Scoops for Troops” to support veterans, will be holding a free breakfast for veterans Wednesday, Nov. 16. The breakfast will be held, starting at 9 a.m. at the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) at 7 Northwest Drive. The event is supported by the Rotary Club of Plainville, which is paying for the food and volunteering as servers.
New Britain Herald
Jerome Home and Arbor Rose in New Britain honors its resident-veterans
NEW BRITAIN – Home to over a dozen brave heroes, Jerome Home and Arbor Rose honored its resident-veterans with a Veterans Day Celebration recently. A formal ceremony took place in the Hartford HealthCare facility, which provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation, independent and assisted living as well as memory care. Those...
New Britain Herald
Pokemoto, a Hawaiian style poke bowl restaurant, opens in Berlin
BERLIN – Pokémoto, a Hawaiian style poké bowl restaurant, has opened a location in Berlin. “Pokémoto was started by Thomas Nguyen in 2017 in New Haven and was just acquired last year by a local trading company,” said Dave Monk, owner of the Berlin location. “It’s the biggest Poké franchise in Connecticut.”
New Britain Herald
Acme Monaco in New Britain celebrates 75 years of 'building a better mousetrap'
It all started in Harold Davies’ Plainville basement in 1947. Decades after Davies, a Plainville kid who along with so many of his grade school chums, including one by the name of John Karabin, went to war and came home to realize the American Dream, the company he founded, Acme Monaco Corporation on Winchell Road in New Britain, is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
New Britain Herald
Gilbert Plourde
Gilbert Plourde, 96, of Plainville, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022, at The Hospital of Central Connecticut with his loving family by his side. He was the cherished husband of the late Georgette Plourde, with whom he had 69 beautiful years. Gilbert was born on Sept. 21, 1926, in St. Agatha, ME to the late Fred Plourde and Modeste (Raymond) Plourde. He moved to Plainville in 1962, and he and Georgette stayed in town and raised their family. Gilbert was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator for M&P Pipe Jacking of Newington until his retirement.
New Britain Herald
Newington Children's Theater Company providing opportunities to grow for over 60 years
NEWINGTON – The Newington Children’s Theater Company originally started in 1963 and is now celebrating its 60th anniversary season. The Newington Children’s Theater Company offers a wide variety of acting experiences for young performers from ages 4 to 20. When it first started in 1963 it was...
New Britain Herald
Community Solutions, Inc. is asking for help to provide new coats for their clients
SOUTHINGTON – Community Solutions, Inc. is asking the community to help provide new coats for their clients this month. Community Solutions, Inc.’s programs and services offer second chances to at-risk and disadvantaged people ages 17 and older in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware. The organization assists them and helps them to realize their full potential and contribute to healthy communities.
New Britain Herald
New Britain eliminated in second round of CIAC Tournament by McMahon
The No. 6 New Britain Golden Hurricanes girls’ volleyball (18-4) season came to an end on Thursday night at the hands of the No. 22 Brien McMahon Senators (13-9) in the second round of the CIAC Class LL Tournament. The Senators came into New Britain and won in four sets despite a late push by the Lady Canes.
New Britain Herald
Miele scores 5 TDs as Berlin routes Plainville 55-7
PLAINVILLE – Lorenzo Miele accounted for five scores, Berlin scored touchdowns on five of its first six possessions and the No. 1 Redcoats took out the Plainville Blue Devils 55-7 Thursday night at Tinty Stadium. “I thought our kids played well,” Redcoats head coach Joe Aresimowicz simply said.
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Rayon Daley, 41, of 49 Milldale Ave., was charged Oct. 28 with second degree breach of peace. Dennis Yariel Aponte, 25, of 58 Wildwood Ave., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 30 with carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with an officer/resisting arrest, second degree breach of peace and first degree assault. Kylie...
New Britain Herald
Hurricanes shutout Bristol Central in second half, gets the 41-14 win
BRISTOL – Bristol Central football let another close one get away Thursday night. Trailing by a touchdown at the half, the Rams were not able to mount any second half offense and New Britain took advantage to roll to a 41-14 win. It was the seventh straight loss for the Rams while the Hurricanes won for the fourth time in their last five contests.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man tied to string of ATM thefts
A New Britain man faces 41 criminal charges stemming from a burglary spree involving the theft of ATMs across the state. Jose Malave, 34, of 174 Broad St., New Britain, was tied to the burglaries by an officer in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, the 34-year-old led a...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Maria Orzol, 69, of 14 Testa Dr., was charged Oct. 31 with having a roaming dog. Angel Ayavaca, 31, of 71 Madison St., Hartford, was charged Nov. 3 with first degree threatening, first degree reckless endangerment, having a weapon at a school and second degree breach of peace. Rafael Rivera,...
New Britain Herald
CCSU falls in home opener to Quinnipiac 72-70
That was how Central Connecticut State head men’s basketball coach Patrick Sellers described the Blue Devils 72-70 loss to Quinnipiac on Sunday from Detrick Gymnasium. “It’s a bitter pill because you lose a game like that at home. We played a really good game; I thought that we should have won it.”
New Britain Herald
Armed robbery reported in Newington
NEWINGTON – Police are seeking two people who robbed a local convenience store at gunpoint over the weekend. A sergeant on Monday released details of the robbery – which was reported Saturday, around 9:36 a.m., at the 7-Eleven convenience store at 461 New Britain Ave. Police said the two male suspects were dressed in all black, wearing ski masks, when they entered the store and demanded money from the woman working behind the counter.
