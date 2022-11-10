Gilbert Plourde, 96, of Plainville, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022, at The Hospital of Central Connecticut with his loving family by his side. He was the cherished husband of the late Georgette Plourde, with whom he had 69 beautiful years. Gilbert was born on Sept. 21, 1926, in St. Agatha, ME to the late Fred Plourde and Modeste (Raymond) Plourde. He moved to Plainville in 1962, and he and Georgette stayed in town and raised their family. Gilbert was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator for M&P Pipe Jacking of Newington until his retirement.

PLAINVILLE, CT ・ 14 HOURS AGO