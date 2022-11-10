Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Jerome Home and Arbor Rose in New Britain honors its resident-veterans
NEW BRITAIN – Home to over a dozen brave heroes, Jerome Home and Arbor Rose honored its resident-veterans with a Veterans Day Celebration recently. A formal ceremony took place in the Hartford HealthCare facility, which provides skilled nursing, rehabilitation, independent and assisted living as well as memory care. Those...
New Britain Herald
Acme Monaco in New Britain celebrates 75 years of 'building a better mousetrap'
It all started in Harold Davies’ Plainville basement in 1947. Decades after Davies, a Plainville kid who along with so many of his grade school chums, including one by the name of John Karabin, went to war and came home to realize the American Dream, the company he founded, Acme Monaco Corporation on Winchell Road in New Britain, is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
New Britain Herald
Gilbert Plourde
Gilbert Plourde, 96, of Plainville, passed away on Nov. 10, 2022, at The Hospital of Central Connecticut with his loving family by his side. He was the cherished husband of the late Georgette Plourde, with whom he had 69 beautiful years. Gilbert was born on Sept. 21, 1926, in St. Agatha, ME to the late Fred Plourde and Modeste (Raymond) Plourde. He moved to Plainville in 1962, and he and Georgette stayed in town and raised their family. Gilbert was employed as a Heavy Equipment Operator for M&P Pipe Jacking of Newington until his retirement.
New Britain Herald
Community Solutions, Inc. is asking for help to provide new coats for their clients
SOUTHINGTON – Community Solutions, Inc. is asking the community to help provide new coats for their clients this month. Community Solutions, Inc.’s programs and services offer second chances to at-risk and disadvantaged people ages 17 and older in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Delaware. The organization assists them and helps them to realize their full potential and contribute to healthy communities.
New Britain Herald
New Britain man tied to string of ATM thefts
A New Britain man faces 41 criminal charges stemming from a burglary spree involving the theft of ATMs across the state. Jose Malave, 34, of 174 Broad St., New Britain, was tied to the burglaries by an officer in Old Saybrook. According to Old Saybrook police, the 34-year-old led a...
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Rayon Daley, 41, of 49 Milldale Ave., was charged Oct. 28 with second degree breach of peace. Dennis Yariel Aponte, 25, of 58 Wildwood Ave., Waterbury, was charged Oct. 30 with carrying a dangerous weapon, interfering with an officer/resisting arrest, second degree breach of peace and first degree assault. Kylie...
New Britain Herald
Newington falls 28-7 to Hall in unfavorable conditions
WEST HARTFORD – Under a blanket of a heavy downpour all night, the Newington Nor’easters (2-7, 2-4) fell to the Hall Titans (4-5, 3-2) on Hall’s Senior Night by a final score of 28-7. A few home run plays for the Titans were the big difference in this Week 10 bout.
New Britain Herald
Mrs. Keyshla Marie (Rodriguez) Harris
At 4:30 p.m., Friday, Nov. 4th, 2022, Keyshla Marie Harris (08/02/1990), a beloved daughter, sister, mother, wife, and friend, and above all, a God fearing Seventh-Day Adventist woman, took her last breath and was sealed for everlasting life. Though she struggled and fought with illness most of her life, it didn’t stop her from living her life to the fullest.
New Britain Herald
New Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Facility, first in New England, breaks ground in Berlin
BERLIN – The Town of Berlin held a ground breaking ceremony for Tasca Ford’s new Ford Pro Elite Commercial Service Facility, the first in New England. “The customer inspired the Elite Commercial Service Facility design vision,” said Annette McCall, Ford Pro Network Development manager. “Their need for prioritized service to help drive their business profitability served as an inspiration for our national service network. Our network of Elite commercial service facilities will transform the commercial customer experience, and Tasca Ford is among the first to embark on this journey.”
New Britain Herald
Berlin lights luminaries in honor of its veterans
BERLIN – In its third year, the Berlin Lions Club continues a growing tradition of placing luminaries in honor of veterans, topping out at a record 3,000 prepped for Saturday night. Around 80 individuals, between high school volunteers, regular citizens and Lions Club members, helped place and light the...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Maria Orzol, 69, of 14 Testa Dr., was charged Oct. 31 with having a roaming dog. Angel Ayavaca, 31, of 71 Madison St., Hartford, was charged Nov. 3 with first degree threatening, first degree reckless endangerment, having a weapon at a school and second degree breach of peace. Rafael Rivera,...
New Britain Herald
Hurricanes shutout Bristol Central in second half, gets the 41-14 win
BRISTOL – Bristol Central football let another close one get away Thursday night. Trailing by a touchdown at the half, the Rams were not able to mount any second half offense and New Britain took advantage to roll to a 41-14 win. It was the seventh straight loss for the Rams while the Hurricanes won for the fourth time in their last five contests.
New Britain Herald
Man diverted $1.8 million from Berlin business, committing fraud, tax evasion: federal officials
A man from Maine has pleaded guilty to embezzling money from a Berlin business for more than a decade. Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Edward Ziegler, II, 63, diverted nearly $2 million from the business into a fund he had established. He accepted a plea deal last...
New Britain Herald
Miele scores 5 TDs as Berlin routes Plainville 55-7
PLAINVILLE – Lorenzo Miele accounted for five scores, Berlin scored touchdowns on five of its first six possessions and the No. 1 Redcoats took out the Plainville Blue Devils 55-7 Thursday night at Tinty Stadium. “I thought our kids played well,” Redcoats head coach Joe Aresimowicz simply said.
New Britain Herald
Late scores push Merrimack past CCSU on Senior Day, 20-14
Outside of a few games this season, Northeast Conference unbeaten Merrimack has been consistently winning by the skin of its teeth. Again on Saturday, the Warriors did enough. A Pat Conroy touchdown reception with 12 minutes, 58 seconds remaining in the game broke the tie and the Warriors spoiled Central Connecticut State’s Senior Day with the 20-14 win from Arute Field.
New Britain Herald
CCSU falls in home opener to Quinnipiac 72-70
That was how Central Connecticut State head men’s basketball coach Patrick Sellers described the Blue Devils 72-70 loss to Quinnipiac on Sunday from Detrick Gymnasium. “It’s a bitter pill because you lose a game like that at home. We played a really good game; I thought that we should have won it.”
