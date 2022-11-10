ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Police Say Cottondale Murder Victim Was Beaten, Stabbed & Hidden for Several Days Before Discovery

Additional details surrounding the Cottondale murder between two roommates were released Monday morning during a press conference with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. As previously reported, officers with the unit and deputies from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home off of Fork Lane in Cottondale Saturday after receiving a tip that a man living there may have murdered his roommate.
COTTONDALE, AL
CBS 42

Gadsden Police identify suspect allegedly involved in October shooting

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly involved in an October shooting. An investigation identified David Hendrix as the suspect in a shooting that occurred on Oct. 26. He is now charged with first-degree assault and has been transported to the Etowah County Jail. According to GPD, on Oct. 26 around […]
GADSDEN, AL
wvtm13.com

Man found dead on Carraway Boulevard in Birmingham Monday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 4:55 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department says this is an unclassified death investigation at this time. The medical examiner's office will determine if criminal activity was involved, said the police department. ------------------------------- Birmingham police are investigating after a man was found dead on Carraway Boulevard...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Pinson woman killed in crash identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

67-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Sunday night. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver crashed on Bradford Road near Happy Top Road around 9:00 p.m. Deputies said the driver’s vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and turned onto the driver’s […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Pinson home destroyed in early morning fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a home in Pinson was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Henry Black Drive. No word yet on any injuries. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google...
PINSON, AL
wvtm13.com

Federal trial for kidnapping suspect Derick Brown begins Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Monday morning, the trial for the second person charged in the kidnapping and murder of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney will begin in federal court in Tuscaloosa. Derek Brown is scheduled to appear at the Tuscaloosa Federal Building and Courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday. Brown faces federal kidnapping...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Trussville Tribune

US 280 crash claims life of 38-year-old Pinson woman

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — A Vestavia Hills crash on Thursday, Nov. 10, at approximately 9 p.m. claimed the life of a 38-year-old Pinson woman. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Unidentified man killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 5:28 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the decedent was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in the 9900 of Parkway East […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Derick Brown blames co-defendant in McKinney kidnapping trial

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Derick Brown is placing all the blame on her co-defendant for Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney's fatal abduction. The three-year-old was snatched while playing at a birthday party at Birmingham's Tom Brown Village Apartments on Oct. 12, 2019. McKinney's body was found in a construction trash bin ten...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

UPDATE: Pinson man killed in single-vehicle crash

From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Pinson man on Sunday, Nov. 13, shortly after 9 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Daniel Maurice Seward was the driver and lone occupant of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe that had left the roadway, struck an embankment […]
PINSON, AL
wvtm13.com

Two women arrested in major drug bust at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two women have been arrested and Birmingham Police seized 46 pounds of marijuana Sunday at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. After police uncovered information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport, the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G conducted a drug investigation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

46 pounds of marijuana found inside luggage at Birmingham airport; 2 females detained

Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana worth more than a quarter of a million dollars was seized at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region G Drug Enforcement Task Force, carried out the investigation.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy