Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
Related
Woman shot, seriously injured while driving in north Birmingham
An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and seriously injured over the weekend in Birmingham. The shooting happened about 10 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of 12th Avenue North. The victim was shot while she was inside of a moving vehicle. Officer Truman Fitzgerald said South Precinct...
Police Say Cottondale Murder Victim Was Beaten, Stabbed & Hidden for Several Days Before Discovery
Additional details surrounding the Cottondale murder between two roommates were released Monday morning during a press conference with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. As previously reported, officers with the unit and deputies from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home off of Fork Lane in Cottondale Saturday after receiving a tip that a man living there may have murdered his roommate.
wvtm13.com
UPDATE: Police capture burglary suspect in Ohatchee, 2 remain on the run
OHATCHEE, Ala. — UPDATE: Police have captured one of three men wanted for burglarizing a jewelry store. Two others remain on the run. Sgt. Jared Pell with Rainbow City police says it started at 7 a.m. when a person saw the men loading up car after stealing items from Riverside Jewelers at 59 Whorton Bend Road.
Gadsden Police identify suspect allegedly involved in October shooting
GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Gadsden Police Department arrested a suspect allegedly involved in an October shooting. An investigation identified David Hendrix as the suspect in a shooting that occurred on Oct. 26. He is now charged with first-degree assault and has been transported to the Etowah County Jail. According to GPD, on Oct. 26 around […]
Man dies from exposure to cold in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway in Birmingham after a body was discovered Monday morning.
wvtm13.com
Man found dead on Carraway Boulevard in Birmingham Monday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 4:55 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department says this is an unclassified death investigation at this time. The medical examiner's office will determine if criminal activity was involved, said the police department. ------------------------------- Birmingham police are investigating after a man was found dead on Carraway Boulevard...
Pinson woman killed in crash identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 38-year-old woman killed in a crash on Hwy 280 was identified Monday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 280 near Dolly Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills on November 10. The crash happened around 9:00 p.m. The […]
67-year-old killed in Jefferson County crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 67-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Sunday night. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the driver crashed on Bradford Road near Happy Top Road around 9:00 p.m. Deputies said the driver’s vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and turned onto the driver’s […]
wbrc.com
Pinson home destroyed in early morning fire
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a home in Pinson was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. in the 5000 block of Henry Black Drive. No word yet on any injuries. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google...
wvtm13.com
Federal trial for kidnapping suspect Derick Brown begins Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Monday morning, the trial for the second person charged in the kidnapping and murder of Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney will begin in federal court in Tuscaloosa. Derek Brown is scheduled to appear at the Tuscaloosa Federal Building and Courthouse at 9 a.m. Monday. Brown faces federal kidnapping...
US 280 crash claims life of 38-year-old Pinson woman
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — A Vestavia Hills crash on Thursday, Nov. 10, at approximately 9 p.m. claimed the life of a 38-year-old Pinson woman. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Amy Leigh Fulton was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection […]
Unidentified man killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed in a fiery multi-vehicle crash on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, at approximately 5:28 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the decedent was the driver and lone occupant of a motor vehicle involved in a multi-vehicle wreck in the 9900 of Parkway East […]
wvtm13.com
Derick Brown blames co-defendant in McKinney kidnapping trial
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Derick Brown is placing all the blame on her co-defendant for Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney's fatal abduction. The three-year-old was snatched while playing at a birthday party at Birmingham's Tom Brown Village Apartments on Oct. 12, 2019. McKinney's body was found in a construction trash bin ten...
UPDATE: Pinson man killed in single-vehicle crash
From The Tribune staff reports PINSON — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Pinson man on Sunday, Nov. 13, shortly after 9 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 67-year-old Daniel Maurice Seward was the driver and lone occupant of a 2007 Chevy Tahoe that had left the roadway, struck an embankment […]
UPDATE: 19-year-old arrested in connection to homicide of Irondale teen
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An arrest has been made in connection to a homicide investigation of an Irondale teen that occurred on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at approximately 9:53 p.m. According to the Birmingham Police Department (BPD), Lavell Onterria Burton, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested in connection to the murder of Stephen Lawrence […]
wvtm13.com
Two women arrested in major drug bust at Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Two women have been arrested and Birmingham Police seized 46 pounds of marijuana Sunday at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. After police uncovered information that a large amount of marijuana was coming into the airport, the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice/Narcotics Unit, and the ALEA Drug Taskforce Region G conducted a drug investigation.
Northeast Jefferson County crash claims life of 67-year-old man
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — A Northeast Jefferson County crash claimed the life of a 67-year-old man on Sunday, Nov. 13, shortly after 9 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to Bradford Road near Happy Top Road on reports of a single-vehicle traffic accident. “Upon arrival, deputies […]
46 pounds of marijuana found inside luggage at Birmingham airport; 2 females detained
Nearly 50 pounds of marijuana worth more than a quarter of a million dollars was seized at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport. Investigators with the Birmingham Police Department Special Enforcement Division’s Vice and Narcotics Unit, along with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Region G Drug Enforcement Task Force, carried out the investigation.
wvtm13.com
New details after Birmingham school placed on lockdown after shooting victim showed up in lobby
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 12:51 p.m.: The Birmingham Police Department provided more details regarding this incident. The police department says no shots were fired near nor around the school. The investigation shows the man had been treated at Princeton Baptist and left the hospital against medical advice. According to...
Birmingham Police announce arrest in September homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 19-year-old is charged with murder in connection with a September homicide. According to Birmingham Police, Lavell Onterria Burton is charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Stephen Lawrence Scott, Jr on September 20. Scott was shot and killed on the 100 block of Robert Jemison Drive around 9:53 p.m. Burton […]
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 0