Nevada State

FEC flags excessive contributions to Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and challenger Adam Laxalt in pivotal Nevada race that's still undecided

By Warren Rojas
 4 days ago
Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada; Trump-backed Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt Getty Images
  • The FEC is asking questions about campaign contributions to Adam Laxalt and Catherine Cortez Masto.
  • The queries focus on excessive invidual donors, corporate PACs, and a former Trump official.
  • The two candidates remain locked in Nevada's too-close-too-call US Senate race.

Both campaigns in the not-yet-called US Senate race between incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada and Trump-backed Republican challenger Adam Laxalt are facing questions from the Federal Election Commission about their campaign contributions.

The FEC this week fired off letters to the candidates, who remain locked in a closely watched contest that may decide control of the 50-50 Senate, asking about campaign filings showing various donations that appear to surpassing the $2,900 legal contribution limit for individuals as well as the $5,000 contribution limit for political action committees.

The issues raised about Cortez Masto's October filings include excessive contributions from 155 individuals, including one who contributed $10,000 on October 17, as well the $11,000 contributed by Delta Air Lines and $9,000 contributed by pro-Israel group AIPAC.

The issues raised about Laxalt's third quarter filings hinge on excessive contributions from 49 individuals, including $5,800 each provided by former Trump administration official Betsy DeVos and various family members and $11,600 chipped in by another supporter.

Issues raised about Laxalt's October filings touch on excessive contributions from 56 individuals, including a super fan who hit her $2,900 limit in a single contribution made on September 30, but still sent in more than 300 additional contributions — ranging from $2.50 a pop to $1,500 installments — over the course of four months.

Neither campaign immediately responded to Insider's request for comment about the campaign filing questions.

Government watchdog OpenSecrets reports that the Cortez Masto and Laxalt campaigns have raised $52.9 million and $15.5 million, respectively, as of October 19.

It's not uncommon for the FEC to send warning letters to congressional and presidential campaigns, particularly those that raise significant amounts of money and run afoul of existing reporting rules and regulations. Campaigns must adequately respond to the inquiries or face potential action by the FEC, including audits, investigations, and fines.

The reelection campaign for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia received a 111-page letter in May 2021 regarding donations collected from November 2020 to January 2021. The FEC reached out to Warnock rival Herschel Walker's campaign in March regarding excessive contributions from 17 supporters.

Cortez Masto has until December 12 to respond to the FEC. Laxalt has a little more time with a December 14 deadline.

