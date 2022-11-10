ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Play ball: Stanford, Wisconsin meet at Milwaukee ballpark

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WD7oJ_0j6N9EGG00

Wisconsin is the host team when it faces Stanford on Friday night in Milwaukee, but it remains to be seen if the Badgers will have home-field advantage in the first basketball game played at American Family Field — home of baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers.

Wisconsin (1-0) and the Cardinal (1-0) meet in the nightcap of a doubleheader dubbed the “Brew City Battle,” with the court spanning the infield from first base to third. The Wisconsin women’s team faces Kansas State in the first game.

“This is an opportunity to play in a venue that nobody else is going to do,” said Stanford coach Jerod Haase. “It’s a very unique situation — and have a lot of attention and a lot of excitement around it. And I think our guys are excited for that and they deserve that. They’ve worked really hard to get to this point.”

Wisconsin, picked ninth in the Big Ten preseason poll, opened with an 85-59 nonconference victory over South Dakota on Monday at home. Stanford also picked up a nonconference win at home Monday, topping Pacific 88-78.

Tyler Wahl, one of three returning starters, led the Badgers with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Chucky Hepburn, who last season became the first true freshman to start for Wisconsin since eventual NBA star Devin Harris in 2001, had 14 points, including three 3-pointers.

Steven Crowl had 12 points and Wofford transfer Max Klesmit added 11.

Wisconsin, which shot just 30.6 percent beyond the arc last season, hit 12 of 26 from long range against South Dakota. Seven players made at least one triple.

“I thought we got better as the game went on in a lot of certain areas,” said Wisconsin coach Greg Gard. “Obviously, it’s always great when you knock down shots. It erases a lot of other miscues maybe, from time to time, but I thought we got good contributions from a lot of people.”

Michael Jones, the first graduate transfer in Stanford history, scored a career-high 31 points as the Cardinal held off Pacific, which cut a 19-point second-half deficit to three with just over seven minutes left. Jones previously played for Davidson.

Maxime Raynaud added a career-best 22 points on 9-of-11 shooting with nine rebounds.

In the last meeting, Wisconsin defeated Stanford 62-46 at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas in 2018.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Wisconsin Football Players Sent Home After Tragic Killing

There will be no media availability for the Wisconsin Badgers today as players were sent home following the tragic events that unfolded in Virginia. Per Badgers beat reporter Colten Bartholomew, "Media availability today was canceled due to the news of former UW WR Devin Chandler being killed in the shooting at the University of Virginia. Players were set to begin lifting when news broke and were sent home."
MADISON, WI
PLANetizen

Wisconsin To Expand Interstate 94 in Milwaukee

After years of debate and delays, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) has selected an eight-lane expansion plan for Interstate 94 in Milwaukee, despite calls from community activists and. environmental advocates to keep the road at six lanes and focus on safety improvements and maintenance instead. Jeramey Jannene describes the project for Urban Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Southern Wisconsin woman charged with fraud, totaling $500k+ in unemployment insurance benefits from multiple states

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A southern Wisconsin woman has been charged with seven counts of mail fraud for her alleged involvement in a multiple-state unemployment insurance (UI) benefit scheme. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ), Olivia Spellman, a 35-year-old from Janesville, allegedly engaged in the fraud scheme...
JANESVILLE, WI
wuwm.com

Wisconsin DOT proposes East-West I-94 rebuild to be a fix at eight, instead of 'Fix At Six'

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is again proposing to rebuild the I-94 East-West Freeway in Milwaukee County at eight lanes, instead of the current six. Community groups have been pushing for a so-called Fix At Six option, saying it would lead to less noise and pollution in the heavily populated rebuild corridor between roughly 16th and 70th streets on Milwaukee's west side.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Marquette student robbed near 17th and Wells

MILWAUKEE - A Marquette University student was the victim of an armed robbery near 17th and Wells on Friday, Nov. 11. According to Marquette University Police Department, shortly after 11 p.m., two persons approached the victim and demanded property. The victim gave up the property, and the robbers fled and abandoned the property before entering a small blue sports car and exiting north on 9th Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Fox11online.com

Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Flight For Life opens new base of operations in Hartford

HARTFORD — Flight For Life moved into their new northern base of operations at the Hartford Municipal Airport on Thursday, “We’ve obviously already served in Washington County for the past 38 years from different locations, whether it was Fond du Lac or Waukesha,” said Flight For Life Public Information Officer Scott Rinzel. “The move to Hartford really allows us to get closer to the communities that are really utilizing our service.”
HARTFORD, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

84K+
Followers
64K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy