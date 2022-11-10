Bills QB Josh Allen (elbow) misses practice again

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did not participate in practice for the second straight day on Thursday as he deals with an injury to his right elbow.

Although idle, Allen was in attendance and walked out with a sleeve on his right arm at the team’s practice session in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Allen’s status remains uncertain for Sunday’s home game versus the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). Former Vikings quarterback Case Keenum would draw the start should Allen be unable to play for the Bills (6-2).

Allen sustained his injury during the last drive of Buffalo’s 20-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. The MVP candidate has an NFL second-best 19 touchdown passes against eight interceptions, tied for second most in the league.

Like Allen, safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin, heel) and defensive end Greg Rousseau (ankle) did not participate in practice for the second straight day. Cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle) also did not practice on Thursday after being limited in Wednesday’s session.

Linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) was a full participant in practice on Thursday after being limited in the previous day’s session.

–Field Level Media

