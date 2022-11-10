ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

Two Winning Pennsylvania Lottery Tickets Sold in Coatesville, Berwyn Within Days of Each Other

 4 days ago

Image via iStock.

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at Coatesville’s Golden Mart matched all five balls drawn on Thursday, Nov. 3, to win $534,999.50 less withholding, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News

The Coatesville store will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. 

Five days later, a jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was sold at Mr. Bottle Beverage in Berwyn earned the winner an even higher bounty, the $2.6 million jackpot prize, less the applicable withholding. 

The Berwyn shop will receive a bonus of $10,000 for selling the big winning ticket. 

Winners for either of the tickets will not be known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. The winners have one year to claim their prizes

Read more about the winning lottery tickets in The Daily Local News

