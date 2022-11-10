Read full article on original website
SavageHouse
4d ago
Good sentence by the judge. If you hit and run it needs to be equivalent as a murder conviction. God if you exist please look over mom and dad and help them through this. My heart wouldn't work after something like this
Woman accused of killing road workers in drunken driving crash pleads guilty to murder
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two road workers in a construction zone has pleaded guilty to murder. Ryann Danielle Musselman pleaded guilty, Nov. 9, to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on the freeway.
fox2detroit.com
Driver wanted in fatal hit-and-run crash that sent victim's car into a house
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A crash ended in tragedy Monday when an innocent driver was struck, sending his car into a house - then fled in a hit-and-run. It was around 1 p.m. Monday when the crash happened on Detroit’s east side. "I hear this big bang and I...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: 2 women in stolen U-Haul van caught stealing items worth $1,320 at Meijer; police arrest Royal Oak woman in hit-and-run
Two women shoplifters at Meijer fail to make getaway in stolen U-Haul van. Two Detroit women loaded up their shopping carts with $1,320 worth of liquor, pans, a trash container, air fryer and other items they tried to steal, but were caught before they could make their getaway in a stolen U-Haul van.
Burton police ID victim in shooting outside Starlite Coney Island
BURTON, MI – Burton police have released the name of a man fatally shot in the parking lot of Starlite Coney Island over the weekend. Police said Jeffrey William Flick, 38, of Genesee Township, was shot multiple times following an argument inside the restaurant. He was taken to Hurley...
Suspects at large, another dead after chase that began in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Multiple suspects are at large, and another dead, following a police chase that began in Genesee County and ended in Oakland County, according to police officials with multiple area departments. Flint police said around 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, they were dispatched to a secured...
WJR
Desperate Armed Suspects Still at Large after Dealership Heist Turned Fatal
AUBURN HILLS, November 14, 2022 ~ A shelter in place order at Oakland University was lifted early Monday morning, after armed suspects involved in multiple vehicle thefts and at least one fatality allegedly left the campus. Vehicles were stolen from a dealership in Genesee County where shots were allegedly fired,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Gunmen flee Oakland University after stealing cars from dealership, shootout with security guard
ROCHESTER, Mich. – Police spent hours searching the campus of Oakland University Monday morning for two suspected gunmen accused of stealing cars from a dealership, exchanging gunfire with a security guard, and leading officers on a chase. Three cars were stolen Monday morning (Nov. 14) from a dealership in...
Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75.
fox2detroit.com
Chief White wants Detroit officers, supervisors suspended without pay after woman fatally shot by police
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Police Chief James White is recommending that two officers and one supervisor are suspended without pay after a woman was shot and killed during a confrontation with officers last week. He has also placed a supervisor on administrative duty while the investigation continues. White said...
Suspect carjacks 80-year-old woman in Walmart parking lot
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI – A suspect was arrested hours after allegedly carjacking an 80-year-old woman on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Walmart parking lot in Sterling Heights, police said. Sterling Height police officers responded around 3 p.m. Saturday to a carjacking at a Walmart, FOX 2 Detroit reports. An 80-year-old...
nbc25news.com
Chase involving stolen cars and gunshots goes through Genesee and Oakland counties
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Flint Police Department reported many vehicles were stolen on November 14 at around 3:00 a.m. at S Saginaw St and Atherton Rd in Flint. Flint Police said a witness reported that suspects rammed the front gate driving through a dealership storage lot, leaving the lot with an undetermined of vehicles.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
abc12.com
Drive-by shooting in Flint leaves 14-year-old dead
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday. The victim was inside a residence in the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. when someone fired gunshots from a vehicle passing by, according to Michigan State Police. Some of...
Shelter-in-place lifted at Oakland University after witness comes forward, tells police gunmen fled the area
Following reports that two armed suspects were seen getting in a vehicle and driving away, police lifted a shelter-in-place order for Oakland University and the surrounding area.
fox2detroit.com
Shelter in place order lifted at Oakland University as search for armed car thieves continues
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shelter in place order was lifted at Oakland University after armed suspects involved in vehicle thefts out of Genesee County fled onto the campus. Authorities had asked residents staying at or near the school to stay indoors while they searched for two suspects...
Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash
INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
Two Detroit officers, one supervisor suspended after fatal shooting of woman
Detroit Police Chief James White on Monday announced two of his officers and one supervisor have been suspended following the Thursday killing of a woman experiencing a mental health crisis. The woman was accused of assaulting her child and mother before struggling for a gun with an officer. White will recommend to...
Police searching for woman who disappeared after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday
Have you seen Pauline Hester? Police are hoping that someone has seen an elderly Detroit woman who went missing after leaving church in Ferndale on Sunday.
fox2detroit.com
Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
16-year-old girl arrested after making threats, alleged 'hitlist' of students; schools to reopen Tuesday
Classes are cancelled and police investigating after an alleged shooting threat against Ferndale High School was posted to social media. The suspect, a 16-year-old girl, has been arrested.
