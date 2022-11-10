ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Clemens, MI

Comments / 4

SavageHouse
4d ago

Good sentence by the judge. If you hit and run it needs to be equivalent as a murder conviction. God if you exist please look over mom and dad and help them through this. My heart wouldn't work after something like this

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Woman accused of killing road workers in drunken driving crash pleads guilty to murder

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A woman accused of driving drunk and killing two road workers in a construction zone has pleaded guilty to murder. Ryann Danielle Musselman pleaded guilty, Nov. 9, to one count of second-degree murder in connection with the deaths of construction workers Nicholas Andres Sada and Davyon Desmon-Aereailes Rose while they were working on the freeway.
BELLEVILLE, MI
CBS Detroit

Police: Deadly crash on I-75 near Joslyn believed to be connected to Flint area auto thefts

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A deadly crash early Monday morning in Auburn Hills is believed to be connected to one of several vehicles stolen from a Flint area car dealership and a (now-lifted), shelter in place order at Oakland University. According to authorities, the fatal crash, which happened around 4:15 a.m., involved a single vehicle, with a lone occupant inside, due to the nature of the crash, it's unknown if the driver was male or female. Police say the vehicle exited southbound I-75 to southbound Joslyn Road when it went off the road and crashed. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen in Genesee County. Metro Police Authorities tried to make a stop on this vehicle earlier near the border of the city near Baldwin on I-75. 
AUBURN HILLS, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

How a deadly crash on I-75 at Joslyn Road is linked to search for suspects at Oakland University

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A deadly crash on southbound I-75 at Joslyn Road in Auburn Hills involved a Ford Mustang that had been stolen out of Genesee County, officials said. Crews were dispatched to the fiery crash at 4 a.m. on Monday (Nov. 14) after the vehicle crashed on the exit ramp. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they have not yet identified the driver.
AUBURN HILLS, MI
abc12.com

Drive-by shooting in Flint leaves 14-year-old dead

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Police say a 14-year-old boy died after a drive-by shooting in Flint early Sunday. The victim was inside a residence in the 2900 block of Branch Road around 3:30 a.m. when someone fired gunshots from a vehicle passing by, according to Michigan State Police. Some of...
FLINT, MI
MLive

Police identify motorcyclist killed in Ingham County crash

INGHAM COUNTY, MI - The motorcyclist killed Thursday evening in a crash with a truck in Ingham County has been identified. Yohinori Ishii, 60 from Farmington Hills, was killed when a pickup truck collided with his motorcycle on Nov. 11, according to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies originally...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Man shot multiple times by known suspects at Allen Park Motor Lodge

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Allen Park Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at the Allen Park Motor Lodge Saturday evening. On Saturday around 11:06 p.m, police were dispatched to the Allen Park Motor Lodge (14887 Southfield Rd, Allen Park) for shots fired, police said. When officers arrived, they found one adult man with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
ALLEN PARK, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy