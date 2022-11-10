ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Saints' Allen foreshadows potential QB change in Week 11

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Jameis Winston's return to the Saints' lineup appears more likely this week than at any time since his removal — in part because of back and ankle injuries — in Week 4. “We've got to look at everything,” Saints coach Dennis Allen...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Houston Chronicle

Taylor Heinicke beat the Eagles. The Commanders should stick with him at QB.

PHILADELPHIA - Carson Wentz, seriously. Make sure that finger is healed. Take another week. Maybe two. Maybe the season. Taylor Heinicke's got this. How could the Washington Commanders turn back to Wentz after the unlikely events of Monday night, when they came to Lincoln Financial Field and beat the NFL's only remaining undefeated team?
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy