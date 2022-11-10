ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corrections and clarifications

• A review of the film Lyra ( Brilliant life and tragic death of Northern Ireland’s fearless young reporter , 2 November, online) was amended to remove a comment that, by way of contrasting the work of the late Lyra McKee with prior mainstream coverage of the Troubles, unfairly and inaccurately characterised reporting by the BBC/ITN. We regret any offence caused.

• An article ( One in six living in England and Wales were born overseas, 2021 census reveals , 3 November, p21) gave two figures for people who were born outside the UK but in the EU. The correct figure is 3.6 million. The second figure offered, 6.4 million, is the number of non-EU-born residents, but the “non” was omitted; and text stating that a rise in this number over 10 years was “driven mainly by … Romanian migrants” was meant to refer to the first figure.

• Other recently amended articles include:

New ferry to cross the Mersey as first upgrade for 60 years announced

Oldest known sentence written in first alphabet discovered – on a head-lice comb

Boko! Boko! The UK club superheroes celebrating global grooves and local roots

Anger over venue overshadows eagerly anticipated week two of AFLW finals

England’s Thompson and Aitchison to face New Zealand in World Cup final

Ken Burns’s photographic history of America – in pictures

Sir David Butler obituary

‘Really proud’: Nathan Jones confirmed as Southampton manager

The Woman in Black to close after 33 years on West End stage

Editorial complaints and correction requests can be sent to: guardian.readers@theguardian.com .

You can also write to: Readers’ editor, Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9GU, or leave a voicemail on +44 (0) 20 3353 4736.

