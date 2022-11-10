Westtown Residents Vote Overwhelmingly in Favor of Preserving Crebilly Farm

Image via Jose Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Westtown voters overwhelmingly approved a tax increase that would preserve Crebilly Farm, one of the biggest unprotected properties in Chester County threatened by development, in the Tuesday referendum, writes Frank Kummer for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

This vote gives the municipality a green light to buy 206 acres of the farm for $20.8 million, most of which will be paid through grants. It also triggers the go-ahead for Natural Lands to raise funds to buy conservation easements on the remaining 102 acres. This will severely limit building on the site and help ensure that most of the 308 acres of the farm are kept intact.

The farm boasts a long history – it was once part of the Battle of Brandywine during the Revolutionary War – which has prompted ongoing efforts by residents throughout the years to save it from development.

“To say we are thrilled is something of an understatement,” said Oliver Bass, president of Natural Lands. “For years, grassroots groups have been vocal about the importance of preserving this beautiful and ecologically important property.”

The land which will be owned by the township will be turned into a preserve open to the public for hiking, biking, and dog walking.