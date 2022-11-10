ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, MO

Second detention hearing held in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case

By C.C. McCandless
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KD7et_0j6N63xP00

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One day after his wife’s detention hearing in federal court in Missouri, Jamie Waterman made an appearance of his own in the case involving a deadly kidnapping that crossed state lines.

Waterman, 42, was charged with being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death after the burned body of a pregnant woman was found near the Waterman residence in Pineville on November 3. His wife, Amber Waterman, 42, was charged with kidnapping resulting in death.

Prosecution notes ‘serious risk’ in deadly kidnapping case, requests pretrial detention

Court documents state that Amber Waterman abducted Ashley Bush, 33, “for the purpose and benefit of claiming Ashley Bush’s child as the defendant’s child,” and that she transported her across state lines, from Arkansas to Missouri. Bush was reported missing to the Benton County Sheriff’s office at approximately 6:30 p.m. on October 31.

The McDonald County Sheriff’s Office says that Bush’s unborn baby was found dead in a separate location on November 2. According to Benton County Prosecutor Nathan Smith, Bush died from an apparent gunshot wound.

In a November 8 court filing, the government noted that a pretrial release of the suspects would “present a substantial risk to the victim(s) and the community” and requested pretrial hearings to address the matter. On November 9, Judge David P. Rush released a minute sheet stating that the court “finds an adequate basis for detention and will issue a written order” in Amber Waterman’s case.

Couple charged in death of woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri

Judge Rush found that same basis applied to Jamie Waterman during his November 10 hearing. Both suspects are currently being held in the Greene County Jail in Missouri.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas Clay Fowlkes said that the circumstances of the case could potentially carry the death penalty in federal court. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Kingpin found guilty of sending over 2,000 pounds of meth to Oklahoma, Missouri

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury convicted a California drug kingpin of directing a continuing criminal enterprise by organizing and directing at least three separate methamphetamine conspiracies in Oklahoma and Missouri, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, of Bakersfield, California, was found guilty of continuing...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports four arrests over the weekend of November 11, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported four arrests over the weekend of November 11, 2022. Thirty-eight-year-old Clovis Mbaki of Milan was arrested Saturday night in Sullivan County. He was accused of driving while intoxicated, prior offender, driving without a valid license/second offense, and speeding. Mbaki was taken to the Sullivan County Jail where he was processed and released.
MISSOURI STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

20 Towns That Suck The Most in Missouri

Depending on where you live in Missouri it's a great state to live in. Food, entertainment, good weather, and lots to do, but there are a few places you may want to avoid if you're considering moving to the Show Me State. Thanks to Moneyinc.com they put together a list...
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Arkansas Department of Corrections requests submissions from communities interested in new prison

Guards patrol a cell block housing disruptive inmates Aug. 10, 2009, at the Cummins Unit of the Arkansas Department of Corrections near Varner. The Arkansas Department of Corrections issued a public notice for submissions Friday for communities interested in donating land for the construction of a new maximum-security prison facility that will house 1,000 inmates. (Photo courtesy of Associated Press via Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

45 arrested in drug, weapons investigation in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Nearly four dozen people have been arrested in what federal authorities say was the culmination of three investigations into a drug and firearms operation that stretched from central Arkansas to California and Texas. Federal prosecutors in Little Rock said in a statement Wednesday a total...
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Fayetteville Police warn local businesses about phone scam

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going around. FPD says local businesses have been receiving multiple calls from a caller impersonating a police officer and asking them to gather U.S. Currency in the back of their stores for later inspection.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Kaylea Vette

There’s concern for a northwest Kansas teenager who was last seen this past week. Kaylea Vette, 17, was reported missing on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, from Colby. Some of her social media accounts have been deleted and her phone is going straight to voice mail, her family shares. Her phone last pinged in Garden City. Yet, it’s believed that Kaylea may be in Garden City, Sublette or Wichita.
COLBY, KS
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy