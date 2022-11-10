ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef

By KTVZ news sources
KTVZ News Channel 21
KTVZ News Channel 21
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UsLpX_0j6N5uJw00

Family ranching cooperative says 'Grazewell' initiative involves 6.5 million acres in 11 states

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 Western states by 2025.

“This is the way of the future,” said Dan Probert, a founding member of Country Natural Beef and second-generation cattle rancher in Oregon. “We know ranchers can be part of the climate solution while also supporting clean water and wildlife habitat. We’ve seen it, and we’ve done it. Now we’re going to measure it, track it, and prove it. Climate-friendly beef is possible.”

Grazewell will:

  • Reduce the carbon intensity of beef production by 50-100% compared to conventionally-raised beef.
  • Sequester 1-4 metric tons of carbon per acre, per year according to a study done in 2020 . On 6.5M acres, that’s 6-26 million metric tons carbon sequestered per year. This is equivalent to removing at least 1.3 billion gasoline-powered cars from the road for one year, or 6.6 billion pounds of coal not burned.
  • Provide more than $60 million in annual increased market returns for Grazewell-certified producers, with the ability to add more ranchers who choose to implement the program in the future.
  • Improve soil health and rangeland productivity, enhance habitat for fish and wildlife and conserve water – with more measurements to come on these fronts.

All beef production emits greenhouse gases. But with a few simple tweaks to how they manage cattle, ranchers adopting the Grazewell program show that those emissions can be reduced or offset.

  • A Grazewell ranch has cattle moving from pasture to pasture to give grass and soil a rest from grazing.
  • Native bunchgrasses can then recover, with plants regrowing and drawing carbon dioxide from the air and storing it in the ground.
  • The result is healthier soil, and the healthier soil is proving to hold more carbon.
  • Grazewell ranches have a diversity of plants growing on them, which is good for cattle and wildlife.
  • Water is conserved and shared with plants, wildlife and people.
  • Ground cover is added, particularly native species, which helps store carbon, cool the ground, reduce runoff and improve wildlife habitat.
  • Unlike most beef ranching operations, Grazewell cattle, when finished, will be incorporated into a system where crops are also grown. Cattle will be finished in pastures that are also used for crop production. Then that area of pasture will be used for growing crops  like  corn, wheat and other crops used to  feed the cattle.

CNB is working with multiple partners to help quantify and verify the climate and other environmental benefits of its practices. One partner – Sustainable Northwest – recently landed a $10 million grant from the USDA to measure regenerative ranching practices for Grazewell-certified producers.

“Country Natural Beef has always been a leader in regenerative ranching, but we’re thrilled with their new commitment to doing even better and measuring their progress via Grazewell,” said Dallas Hall Defrees, regenerative ranching program director for Sustainable Northwest . “Regenerative ranching can support healthy fish and wildlife habitat, clean water, clean air and robust regional economies.”

As the first ranching cooperative of this size and scale, CNB is demonstrating how rancher-led regenerative ranching practices can benefit rangeland health while supplying consumers with high-quality products. The Grazewell program and branding is currently available to CNB members and will be available to more ranchers soon.

“I’m doing this for my grandkids. They deserve a healthy world, and ranchers are part of that solution,” Probert said.

Country Natural Beef is a cooperative with more than 100 members, operating on 6.5 million acres of rangeland in 11 western states, comprising the largest network of family ranches in the western United States. It was founded in Redmond, Ore. in 1987. Its members now include ranchers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming.

The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Central Oregonian

How have Oregon crops fared this year?

Corn, sugar beet numbers are forecasted to decline year over year, as is egg production, but alfalfa numbers are expected to increase The irrigation waters have stopped flowing and the cold weather is turning vegetation throughout Crook County different fall shades. Amidst the conclusion of the growing season, the U.S. Department of Agriculture released its recent Agri-Facts data, which highlights the performance of a variety of different crops throughout the Pacific Northwest. Among the data compiled are statistics on milk and egg production as well as crops like alfalfa, corn and sugar beets. A D V E R T...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend Chamber employer survey finds lack of housing affordability limiting economic growth

Recognizing the threat that housing costs pose to talent attracting and retaining talent on, and to the regional economy in general, the Bend Chamber enlisted the help of retained ECONorthwest to assess labor market conditions and their relationship to housing unaffordability. The post Bend Chamber employer survey finds lack of housing affordability limiting economic growth appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Central Oregon’s Commercial Real Estate Buoyed by Strong Demand but Limited Supply

(Several new businesses open downtown in 2022 | Photo by Bruce Barrett) Unemployment hovers at record low levels in Deschutes County as the weather turns to Fall but a major war in Europe, a recent pandemic that dumped billions of dollars of stimulus money into the economy and record consumer demand have combined to create the largest inflation spike in 40 years and has rapidly increased the costs to borrow money. But the region’s commercial real estate sales in 2022 defy these gloomy financial realities.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Snow doesn’t stop end of season market in Redmond

With snowy skies across Central Oregon Saturday morning, fresh produce straight from the farm might not have been your first thought. But that’s exactly what was on farmers and shoppers minds at the seventh annual Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry event. The pop-up market was held outside in the...
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

As winter sets in, Bend mayor calls on community to help provide temporary shelters under new, easier rules

Amid an early spell of sub-freezing temperatures, Bend Mayor Gena Goodman-Campbell and other city leaders asked for the community's help Monday to provide more temporary shelter space, after a recent change in city rules that make it easier to provide such assistance. The post As winter sets in, Bend mayor calls on community to help provide temporary shelters under new, easier rules appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves C.O. native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash

A B-17 pilot killed in the mid-air collision of two World War II-era military planes at a Dallas air show on Saturday was a Bend Senior High School graduate who learned to fly when young and followed his passion into a 30-year career with American Airlines, family members said. The post ‘Our dad was the coolest’: Family grieves C.O. native, B-17 pilot killed in Texas mid-air crash appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

BLM to begin pile-burning on 367 acres in Steelhead Falls Project area by Crooked River Ranch

If conditions are favorable, the Prineville District of the Bureau of Land Management plans to begin burning 367 acres of hand piles next week in the Steelhead Falls Hazardous Fuels Reduction Project area, adjacent to the community of Crooked River Ranch.   The post BLM to begin pile-burning on 367 acres in Steelhead Falls Project area by Crooked River Ranch appeared first on KTVZ.
CROOKED RIVER RANCH, OR
centraloregondaily.com

How to know how many votes have been counted in Oregon election

If you’ve been watching election results in Oregon and are trying to figure out what percentage of votes has been counted, it can get a little confusing. Traditionally, voters watching election returns are looking for how many precincts are reporting. But with Oregon’s vote-by-mail system, getting a final number can take a few days after the Tuesday 8:00 p.m. cutoff.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ’s Decision 2022 blog: Early count shows close Deschutes County Comm. races, not so close Bend Council

8:05 PM: Big Kotek lead - or too early to call? Our top-of-home page first-round count just after the polls closed at 8 p.m. matches secretary of state figures, showing Democrat Tina Kotek well ahead in the closely watched, costliest-ever governor's race, holding just over 50% of the ballots counted so far, to about 40% for Republican Christine Drazan and non-affiliated Betsy Johnson at about 8 1/2% of the 662,603 votes counted. The post KTVZ’s Decision 2022 blog: Early count shows close Deschutes County Comm. races, not so close Bend Council appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

COCC’s Cascade Culinary Institute trains Coast Guardsmen for shipboard chef duties

The Cascade Culinary Institute at Central Oregon Community College offers degree and certificate programs in the culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, as well as hospitality management. The program works closely with the U.S. Coast Guard, which sends active-duty personnel to the school for training as chefs. The post COCC’s Cascade Culinary Institute trains Coast Guardsmen for shipboard chef duties appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

BLM set to burn 13 logging slash piles SE of La Pine, in the area burned by the Darlene Fire

 If weather conditions are favorable, the Bureau of Land Management's Prineville District plans to burn 13 piles of logging slash in the Outback Project area about a mile southeast of La Pine on Thursday. The 227-acre project is located within the Darlene Fire footprint from 2021.   The post BLM set to burn 13 logging slash piles SE of La Pine, in the area burned by the Darlene Fire appeared first on KTVZ.
LA PINE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

COCC’s Cascade Culinary Institute has close ties to U.S. Coast Guards

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Cascade Culinary Institute at Central Oregon Community College offers degree and certificate programs in culinary arts, baking and pastry arts, and hospitality management. The program works closely with the United States Coast Guard, sending active-duty Coast Guards to Bend. COCC Associate Professor of Culinary Arts, Thor Erickson, said Thursday, "College-wide The post COCC’s Cascade Culinary Institute has close ties to U.S. Coast Guards appeared first on KTVZ.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Old-Fashion Christmas spreading holiday cheer this weekend at the Fairgrounds in Redmond

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, with snow making its way into Central Oregon. As the holidays approach, the Redmond Old-Fashion Christmas event is back for its eighth year at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this weekend, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Three Sisters Conference Center. There The post Old-Fashion Christmas spreading holiday cheer this weekend at the Fairgrounds in Redmond appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

Bend, OR
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Bend, OR from KTVZ News Channel 21, Central Oregon's News Leader.

 https://ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy