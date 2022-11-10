Alexandra Daddario Shines in Embroidered Dior Gown & Hidden Heels at Guggenheim Gala 2022

Alexandra Daddario made an elegant entrance during the 2022 Guggenheim International Gala.

The “White Lotus” star posed on the red carpet in New York for the occasion, wearing a floor-length Dior gown. Her beige number featured a long-sleeved silhouette, which included bell sleeves and a high-waisted skirt. The cinched ensemble was covered in swirling white and black botanical embroidery, giving it a fairytale-worthy finish. Complementing Daddario’s ensemble was a thin gold bracelet, as well as small round metal drop earrings.

When it came to footwear, Daddario’s shoes were not visible beneath her gown’s long hem. However, it’s highly likely she donned a set of heels by Dior for the occasion — potentially in a complementary or matching pointed-toe pump or strappy sandal silhouette. Whatever the case may be, the “Percy Jackson” actress’ hidden heels allowed her dress’ embroidery and craftsmanship to take center stage for the formal occasion.

The Guggenheim International Gala annually commemorates the accomplishments of its namesake museum, as well as the Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation. Held in partnership with Dior , this year’s event in New York featured a live ballet performance and a musical set by Norah Jones. The evening also included a star-studded guest list, featuring Rachel Brosnahan, Maye Musk and Nina Dobrev.

