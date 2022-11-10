Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
A look into the lives lost after 4 students killed near University of Idaho
MOSCOW, Idaho – While the investigation into the deaths of four University of Idaho students over the weekend is ongoing, more is being learned about the victims after the school and Moscow police released their identities Monday morning. Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle were found...
FOX 28 Spokane
Post Falls Veteran’s Home brings long-awaited assisted living facility to North Idaho vets
POST FALLS, Idaho – An overdue ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday marked a very special day for North Idaho veterans and their families, kicking off Veterans Day on a bright note. Run by the Idaho Division of Veteran Services, the Post Falls Veteran’s Home began construction in 2020 and features...
FOX 28 Spokane
A lot more if the same!
Aside from a couple of weak weather systems at the end of the week, keeping daytime highs in the low 30’s, we are in for another stretch of dry and cool weather with highs in the mid 30’s and overnight lows in the teens low 20’s. FOX28...
FOX 28 Spokane
Woman found dead at Browne’s Addition apartment fire
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has shared new details about the early morning Browne’s Addition apartment fire, where one woman was found dead. According to the release, Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 2300 block of west Pacific Ave., where a neighbor reported smelling a “really strong chemical smell” and heard what sounded like an argument, a woman crying, and what may have been someone falling over.
FOX 28 Spokane
3 injured in multi-vehicle DUI crash on Trent and Argonne
MILLWOOD, Wash. – Two cares were totaled and three people injured in a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Trent and Argonne on Friday. An update Washington State Patrol (WSP) cites driving under the influence as the cause. According to a report by WSP, the light was green for...
Comments / 0