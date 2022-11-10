SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane Fire Department (SFD) has shared new details about the early morning Browne’s Addition apartment fire, where one woman was found dead. According to the release, Spokane Police Department (SPD) responded to a 9-1-1 call at the 2300 block of west Pacific Ave., where a neighbor reported smelling a “really strong chemical smell” and heard what sounded like an argument, a woman crying, and what may have been someone falling over.

