Sister Bay, WI

wearegreenbay.com

More information released on Pulaski bonfire incident, two teens & homeowner to have charges forwarded to DA’s office

PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The investigation into the Pulaski bonfire incident has reportedly concluded, and charges have been/will be forwarded for three people. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it has finished its investigation into the bonfire incident that injured multiple people. Authorities said that charges will be forwarded for review against three different people.
PULASKI, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Significant’ amount of drugs found at Wrightstown home near a school, woman taken into custody

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – After a woman in Wrightstown was pulled over during a traffic stop, authorities found drugs not only in her vehicle but at her residence. According to the Wrightstown Police Department, a 29-year-old woman was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The woman allegedly resisted arrest and authorities found drugs in the vehicle.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Grand Chute PD take two into custody following string of car break-ins

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are in custody, including a 17-year-old, in connection to several car break-ins in Outagamie County. According to a press release from the Grand Chute Police Department, over the past several weeks, officers have responded to increased calls for service relating to stolen vehicles and car thefts during overnight hours.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Deadly accident on I-41 in Brown County kills Green Bay man

LAWRENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead following a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on I-41 southbound in the town of Lawrence on Friday night. According to the Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, around 9:00 p.m., officers responded to I-41 south of CTH S. The southbound driver hit the pedestrian in...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

2 drivers receive citations after driving around emergency equipment

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Fox Valley Metro Police Department is reminding drivers to be vigilant of emergency equipment. During a crash on I-41 NB at HWY N just after 4 a.m. Saturday, two drivers went around the emergency equipment. The vehicles continued traveling on I-41 toward the crash location.
wearegreenbay.com

Crash on I-41 in Brown County closes all southbound lanes

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting a crash on I-41 southbound at Mile Marker 156.4 in Brown County. According to WisDOT, all lanes are blocked on I-41 southbound as a result of the crash that happened around 9:10 p.m. The Brown County Sheriff’s...
BROWN COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police clearing scene of crash near Aldo Leopold

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are working to clear the scene of a “minor traffic accident” involving a school bus. It happened about 7:40 a.m. at Monroe and Porlier Streets, near Aldo Leopold Community School. Police say the intersection should be “back to normal” by 8:45 a.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay

A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Manitowoc library evacuated for person having a mental health crisis

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WBAY) - Police said the Manitowoc Public Library was evacuated Thursday afternoon as a precaution after they were told a person having a mental health crisis might be armed. Officers were asked to check on the welfare of a person at the library at about 3 p.m. Because...
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Officers identify man who died after vehicle went into Manitowoc River

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department have identified the person who was found dead after a car was pulled out of the Manitowoc River on Saturday. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, the driver, and only occupant of the vehicle, was identified as Green Bay...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Trial delayed in deadly Sturgeon Bay fire

DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A trial has been delayed for a Sturgeon Bay man charged in a deadly bar fire. Anthony Gonzalez, 58, is charged with two counts of 2nd Degree Reckless Homicide and five counts of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety in the February fire at Butch’s Bar.
STURGEON BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County

ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
Door County Pulse

Aurora to Close Sister Bay Clinic

Health care options for northern Door County residents will get slimmer at the end of November. That’s when Aurora Health Care will close its Aurora Health Center in Sister Bay, consolidating those services with its location in Sturgeon Bay. The move is effective Dec. 1, 2022, according to a...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Village of Bellevue exploding with construction

BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – The village of Bellevue is going through a growth spurt. The area around Costco is about to explode with new businesses. “The village has been in negotiations with land owners in that area for quite some time,” said the village’s Director of Community Development, Andrew Vissers.
BELLEVUE, WI
Fox11online.com

Several Northeast Wisconsin counties increase to 'medium' for COVID-19 activity

MADISON (WLUK) -- Several Northeast Wisconsin counties are reporting higher COVID-19 activity despite a continued state-wide drop in cases. Last week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's map showed all of Northeast Wisconsin in the "low" category for COVID-19 activity. This week, though, several have turned to "medium" status: Outagamie, Fond du Lac, Marinette and Florence counties.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance

OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Investigation into Manitowoc 3-year-old’s death results in mother’s arrest

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Two arrests were made, including the mother, after an investigation into the death of a 3-year-old that died in October. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, On November 10 an arrest was made following the investigation into a 3-year-old child’s death. The biological mother of the child, 34-year-old Catherine Carter was arrested on multiple charges.
MANITOWOC, WI

