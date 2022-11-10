ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

wrganews.com

Floyd County Election Board plan meeting for Dec 6th to discuss Runoff Election

The Floyd County Board of Elections will hold a Special Called Meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. at the Floyd County Election Center, 18 East 12th Street, Rome. The purpose of the special called meeting is to oversee the Runoff Election. The meeting will be called to order, but then immediately recess, subject to being reconvened, if necessary, to address any runoff day issues that may arise. The meeting is open to the public.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] Monday Morning Fatal Wreck on Turner McCall Blvd Blocks Traffic

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor and Video Reporter. At 9:56 AM, Rome Police requested assistance with a fatal crash that occurred on Turner McCall Boulevard near O’Neill Street. According to information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, a Black SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Semi-truck head-on. The Semi truck, which was a tanker hauling corn syrup, caught fire after the crash, but the fire was extinguished prior to it reaching the trailer. The driver of the Black SUV was declared deceased, and the semi-truck driver was not injured. A utility pole was damaged, and power lines were knocked down in the roadway. According to Georgia Power, about 1,243 customers in the area were without power due to the incident. Turner McCall Blvd completely shut down to traffic flow during the time of the incident.
ROME, GA
Atlanta News

Town Center at Cobb Rounds out 2022 with Three New Offerings

Town Center at Cobb continues to add new options for the Cobb County community with the addition of two new shops and an eatery. Shoppers can discover the latest fine jewelry and watches at Jewel Time, indulge in Mexican sweet treats from Michoacana Gourmet and enjoy magazines, newspapers and a mix of convenience items while visiting Reliant Newsstand.
COBB COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

Red Top Mountain’s Makeover

Red Top Mountain State Park visitors are enjoying many new upgrades at this Lake Allatoona destination. The campground now offers some full hook-ups, ADA improvements, power upgrades, waterline replacement and cable. A new yurt village welcomes “glampers,” and 20 new cottages offer screened porches with pretty views. Additional...
ACWORTH, GA
Calhoun Journal

November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Updated: 21-year-old Rome man charged with Murder

The following is an update from the Rome Police Department that was released on Monday:. “Preliminary information indicates on November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:41 Rome Police. discovered a vehicle abandoned in a ditch behind the levee at Heritage Park. Officers were not. able to locate the driver and conducted...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Rome man arrested for Drug Trafficking and Burglary

A 38-year-old Rome man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Saturday for multiple charges including burglary and drug trafficking. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Christopher Leigh Astin of an Azalea Street address was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home on Flannery Street back in July of 2022, stealing a catalytic converter and other items up to over $500 worth in value.
ROME, GA
11Alive

Woman shot, injured at Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA — A woman was shot, injured at an Atlanta gas station overnight, according to police. This all unfolded at a Chevron at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Avenue and Piedmont Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday. Atlanta Police told 11Alive the victim and a man were arguing at...
ATLANTA, GA

