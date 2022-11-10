Read full article on original website
Popular supermarket chain opens another location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCartersville, GA
Own a Piece of the Macabre – This ‘Stranger Things’ House is For Sale.Matthew C. WoodruffRome, GA
Seeking Fall Foliage, We Found Rich and Creamy Homemade Ice Cream at Southern Creamery on the Backroads of North GeorgiaDeanLandFairmount, GA
This Historic 1903 Dallas, GA, Train Wreck Destroyed the Massive Iron Trestle Over Pumpkinvine CreekDeanLandDallas, GA
Floyd County Election Board plan meeting for Dec 6th to discuss Runoff Election
The Floyd County Board of Elections will hold a Special Called Meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. at the Floyd County Election Center, 18 East 12th Street, Rome. The purpose of the special called meeting is to oversee the Runoff Election. The meeting will be called to order, but then immediately recess, subject to being reconvened, if necessary, to address any runoff day issues that may arise. The meeting is open to the public.
Tropical Storm Nicole: North Georgia school districts canceling class ahead of the storm
ATLANTA — What’s left of Tropical Storm Nicole is making its way toward metro Atlanta and north Georgia on Thursday. Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking Nicole all week and how it could impact us in the area. Habersham, Banks, Rabun and White county schools have closed...
[VIDEO] Monday Morning Fatal Wreck on Turner McCall Blvd Blocks Traffic
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor and Video Reporter. At 9:56 AM, Rome Police requested assistance with a fatal crash that occurred on Turner McCall Boulevard near O’Neill Street. According to information provided by the Georgia State Patrol, a Black SUV crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Semi-truck head-on. The Semi truck, which was a tanker hauling corn syrup, caught fire after the crash, but the fire was extinguished prior to it reaching the trailer. The driver of the Black SUV was declared deceased, and the semi-truck driver was not injured. A utility pole was damaged, and power lines were knocked down in the roadway. According to Georgia Power, about 1,243 customers in the area were without power due to the incident. Turner McCall Blvd completely shut down to traffic flow during the time of the incident.
Town Center at Cobb Rounds out 2022 with Three New Offerings
Town Center at Cobb continues to add new options for the Cobb County community with the addition of two new shops and an eatery. Shoppers can discover the latest fine jewelry and watches at Jewel Time, indulge in Mexican sweet treats from Michoacana Gourmet and enjoy magazines, newspapers and a mix of convenience items while visiting Reliant Newsstand.
Red Top Mountain’s Makeover
Red Top Mountain State Park visitors are enjoying many new upgrades at this Lake Allatoona destination. The campground now offers some full hook-ups, ADA improvements, power upgrades, waterline replacement and cable. A new yurt village welcomes “glampers,” and 20 new cottages offer screened porches with pretty views. Additional...
Chick-fil-A announces when favorite seasonal soup, milkshake will make return
ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A announced on Thursday when you can expect to see two favorite seasonal menu items back at stores. According to the Atlanta-based chain, the chicken tortilla soup and peppermint chip milkshake will reappear on menus starting next Monday, Nov. 14. Chick-fil-A did not say how long they...
Wind advisory issued for Cobb and other Georgia counties as remnants of Hurricane Nicole head our way
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for Cobb County and other north and central Georgia counties from 10 a.m. this morning, November 10 until 7 p.m. until Friday, November 11 due to the northward movement of the remnants of Hurricane Nicole. What is in the statement?. The statement...
Chicken finger chain Raising Cane’s plans at least 10 metro Atlanta locations
The first location will open in Dacula, with other restaurants planned for Buford, Woodstock and Cumming.
November 9, 2022 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Updated: 21-year-old Rome man charged with Murder
The following is an update from the Rome Police Department that was released on Monday:. “Preliminary information indicates on November 12, 2022, at approximately 10:41 Rome Police. discovered a vehicle abandoned in a ditch behind the levee at Heritage Park. Officers were not. able to locate the driver and conducted...
The Beer Aisle at Atlanta Grocery Stores Is About to Be Lit on Sunday Mornings
On Tuesday, November 8, Atlanta made another giant step forward into the 21st century when city residents voted overwhelmingly in favor of allowing grocery stores, wine shops, and package stores to begin selling booze at 11 a.m. rather than 12:30 p.m. on Sundays. The measure passed by 82 percent in...
‘It’s a public dump’: South Fulton residents frustrated after subdivision becomes dumping site
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — In Fulton County, South Fulton residents say trash piling up in front of their subdivision is a growing nuisance. “It’s a public dump,” said resident Nefertiti. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Residents say for at least six months,...
Forsyth County Blotter: Stolen cash machine, meth and heroin arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 30, an officer was dispatched to the Chase Bank at 3695 Peachtree Parkway concerning a burglary alarm for a money machine.
$500 million plan to revamp one of metro Atlanta’s biggest malls rejected
ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The Alpharetta City Council rejected a $500 million plan to redevelop the aging North Point Mall, voting 7-0 Monday to deny rezoning the 100-acre property. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. North Point Mall in Alpharetta, which opened in 1993, has struggled...
Police investigating second shooting at same northeast Atlanta gas station in recent days
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating two shootings at the same northeast Atlanta gas station in just over a 24-hour period. At around 2 a.m. on Thursday, a woman was shot by a man at a Chevron gas station on the 100 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue before the man fled the scene, police said.
Rome man arrested for Drug Trafficking and Burglary
A 38-year-old Rome man was booked into the Floyd County Jail on Saturday for multiple charges including burglary and drug trafficking. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Christopher Leigh Astin of an Azalea Street address was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home on Flannery Street back in July of 2022, stealing a catalytic converter and other items up to over $500 worth in value.
Funeral Arrangements For Takeoff Announced
Funeral arrangements for Migos rapper Takeoff have been announced.
Teenage Carroll County girl who vanished in June found alive 5 months later
CARROLL COUNTY, Ga. — A teenage girl who disappeared nearly five months ago has been found safe. Deputies say Kaylee Jones, 16, disappeared on June 14 near Whooping Creek Church Road in Carrollton. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. They say that she has since...
Woman shot, injured at Atlanta gas station
ATLANTA — A woman was shot, injured at an Atlanta gas station overnight, according to police. This all unfolded at a Chevron at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Avenue and Piedmont Avenue around 2 a.m. Thursday. Atlanta Police told 11Alive the victim and a man were arguing at...
Acworth, home builder face lawsuit alleging corruption in zoning dispute
The city of Acworth and renowned home builder John Wieland are facing an ongoing lawsuit alleging city officials and dev...
