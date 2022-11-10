Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Launch Trailer
Available on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox and PC on November 11. Coming to the VCS. It was 1972... "American Pie" was on the radio, the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl and the modern gaming industry was born. 50 years later, Atari celebrates a very special birthday by releasing an anthology of its history complete with games, interviews, and memorabilia. In addition, you'll find 6 new games including the final installment of the Swordquest series.
IGN
Grapple Dog - Official Xbox Announcement Trailer
Jump, swing, and zip your way through colorful worlds and exciting challenges in Grapple Dog, a unique 2D action-platformer with a dog. Grapple Dog releases on Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X on November 18, 2023.
IGN
Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition - Official Launch Trailer
Microsoft Flight Simulator 40th Anniversary Edition is a free update for existing players, available now for Xbox Series X/S and PC with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Steam, and Windows. It's also available on Xbox One and supported devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming. Check out the launch trailer for...
This VR Headset Can Actually Kill User If Character Dies In Game
The VR headset will kill the user if their character dies in a video game.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
Gamespot
Control 2 Officially In Development For PC, PS5, And Xbox Series X
Remedy Entertainment has confirmed that it is working on Control 2, which will be co-developed and published with 505 Games. Formerly known as Codename Heron, Control 2 will release on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S in the future. The developer added that the sequel is currently in a concept stage of development, and will be powered by Remedy's Northlight engine.
Oculus co-founder claims to have created VR headset that can kill people
Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey says he has created a virtual reality headset that intentionally kills people.“NerveGear” has been designed so that if someone dies in a game they are playing or experience they are in, they would die in real life at the same time, according to the tech entrepreneur.The system detects the specific shade of red that shows when a person dies.Once the red shows, three modules explode, “instantly destroying the brain of the user”.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Elon Musk urges ‘independent-minded’ followers to vote Republican in midtermsMoment shark tries to steal diver's catch of fishFacebook owner Meta to lay off thousands of employees
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Restock Sale Scheduled for Nov 11 at 12 Noon; Here Is How to Pre-Order the Gaming Console, New Price in India, Features, and More
Get your finances in order! as PlayStation 5 stock is back in India for fans to pre-order. Interested customers should make sure that they're ready for the long-awaited restock for, which begins at 12 PM today. Here's every online retailer that will feature the PlayStation 5 restock today:. The upcoming...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
Microsoft’s Phil Spencer Has Stated That The PlayStation Version Of Call Of Duty Will Continue To Be Available And That The Franchise May Even Be Ported To Other Systems
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has stated that the Call of Duty series will continue to be available on PlayStation systems, and there is even talk of bringing the sequel to the Nintendo Switch in the future. However, there have been rumors that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, publisher of the Call of Duty franchise, will make the popular first-person shooter series Xbox 360-only.
Gamespot
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Is A Virtual Museum For 50 Years Of Gaming History
Anyone who's ever been told to "respect your elders" will now get the chance, as Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration commemorates the full 50-year history of the developer. Atari has partnered with Digital Eclipse--whose last release was the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection back in August--to restore and compile over 100 games from the Atari library into one package. The collection features games from every console Atari manufactured, including for the first time on modern consoles the Lynx and Jaguar.
Gamespot
Where Is Xur Today? (November 11-15) - Destiny 2 Exotic Items And Xur Location Guide
Destiny 2's favorite Agent of the Nine, Xur, is back for another weekend of arms dealing in the Solar system. As usual, he has plenty of great Exotics, legendary-class gear, and some legacy items to help you complete your arsenal. Here's where to find Xur and what he's selling. This...
Gamespot
The 8BitDo Ultimate Is Even Better Than The Switch Pro Controller
Third-party controller manufacturer 8BitDo has released no shortage of great controllers for Nintendo Switch and other platforms, but many of them fall into the category of "situational" options–controllers that are ideal for certain games and genres. The 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Switch controller is a different beast. Not only does it have superb ergonomics, pro-style features, and customization galore, but it also comes with a charging stand and can connect via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz.
How to use The Sims 4 debug cheat to unlock more objects
Access all of the secrets with The Sims 4 debug cheat
Pokémon Is No Longer The Best-Selling Game In Japan
The "Pokémon" franchise is massive around the globe, but especially in Japan. The games have historically been some of the best-selling titles in the country, and their success can be seen in other areas, too – like "Pokémon" airplanes, almost all of which were in Japan. "Pokémon Red," "Green," and "Blue" have been the best-selling games in the country, but just recently, another Nintendo game has taken over: "Animal Crossing: New Horizons."
Nintendo Switch deals for Black Friday 2022: Best early offers on consoles, games and bundles
Gamers, get your joy-con fingers ready. Black Friday is just a few weeks away, and for some retailers, the sale has already started. This Black Friday season, you’re going to be able to scoop up a bargain on some of the best Nintendo Switch games, Switch accessories and, yes, even a Nintendo Switch OLED console.If you’ve been living inside a green warp pipe for the past 10 years and don’t know what Black Friday is, it’s the biggest sale extravaganza of the year, seeing deals and discounts on tech, beauty products, home appliances, Apple, gaming, TVs, laptops and much more.Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022...
IGN
Daily Deals: Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch OLED, and Buy 2 Get 1 On Select Video Games
Check out the hot daily deals for today, including a Nintendo Switch OLED or Xbox Series S that comes with a $75 Dell gift card, a buy 2, get 1 deal on video games at Amazon, or an ASUS gaming PC for under $750. Plus, the first discount on Apple's latest iPad, Splatoon 3 amiibo now in stock, and a discount on the LEGO Star Wars Ultimate Collector Series (UCS) Imperial Star Destroyer.
ComicBook
Steam Has a New Freebie for PlayStation Fans
Valve's PC marketplace Steam has a new freebie this week for PlayStation fans. Over the course of the past couple of years, PlayStation has continued to strengthen its presence on Steam with the release of games like God of War, Days Gone, Marvel's Spider-Man, Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, and many others. And while this freebie in question isn't related to any of these aforementioned titles, it's instead associated with PlayStation's latest PC release.
Hypebae
Someone Invented a VR Headset That Kills You if You Die in the Game
Palmer Luckey, founder of virtual reality firm Oculus is boasting that he designed a headset with the ability to kill the player in real life if they die in the game. Why he felt compelled to create such a thing, we’ll never know, but the tech business owner has always been fascinated with raising the stakes in the metaverse.
Is the Meta Quest Pro worth it? Discover if you should upgrade to Meta’s premium VR headset
Meta has dipped its toe into the more premium end of virtual reality with the new Quest Pro headset. It takes what they did so well with the Quest 2 and amped it up a lot combining VR with MR (mixed reality) to make this a headset you could use every day not just for fun but to get your work done as well.
Comments / 0