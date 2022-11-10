UPDATED: Here Are the 2022 Election Results in Chester County

Image via iStock.

Pennsylvania is at the center of what the media is calling one of the most critical midterm elections in generations.

Below is how Chester County, with 382,333 registered voters, has voted in the races that have taken on such outsized importance this election cycle.

It is important to note that Chester County Voter Services estimates that unofficial mail-in and absentee ballot tallies will be completed by Thursday at noon.

U.S. Senator – 252,461 total votes cast

Democrat John Fetterman – 142,788 (56.55%)

Republican Mehmet Oz – 102,967 (40.79%)

Libertarian Erik Gerhardt – 3,532 (1.40%)

Green Party Richard L. Weiss – 1,546 (0.61%)

Keystone Party Daniel Wassmer – 1,204 (0.48%)

Write-in – 434 (0.17%)

U.S. Representative (Sixth Congressional District) – 252,516 total votes cast

Democrat Chrissy Houlahan – 147,447 (58.39%)

Republican Guy Ciarrocchi – 104,878 (41.53%)

Governor and Lieutenant Governor – 252,575 total votes cast

Democrat Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis – 156,028 (61.77%)

Republican Douglas V. Mastriano and Carrie Lewis DelRosso – 91,726 (36.32%)

Libertarian Matt Hackenburg and Tim McMaster – 2,675 (1.06%)

Green Party Christina DiGiulio and Michael Bagdes-Canning – 1,070 (0.43%)

Keystone Party Joe Soloski and Nicole Shultz – 834 (0.33%)

Write-in – 242 (.10%)

Senator in the General Assembly 44th District

Democrat Katie Muth – 52,742 (54.95%)

Republican Jessica Florio – 43,145 (44.95%)

Representative in the General Assembly 13th District

Democrat David Cunningham – 10,894 (40.13%)

Republican John Lawrence – 16,206 (59.70%)

Representative in the General Assembly 26th District

Democrat Paul Friel – 17,551 (56.63%)

Republican Tim Hennessey 13,395 (43.22%)

Representative in the General Assembly 74th District

Democrat Dan Williams – 12,951 (55.69%)

Republican Dale Hensel – 10,265 (44.14)

Representative in the General Assembly 155th District

Democrat Danielle Friel Otten – 18,183 (56.40%)

Republican Kyle Scribner – 14,013 (43.47%)

Representative in the General Assembly 156th District

Democrat Chris Pielli – 17,620 (58.79%)

Republican Heidi VanderWaal – 12,336 (41.13%)

Representative in the General Assembly 157th District

Democrat Melissa Shusterman – 20,795 (61.03%)

Republican Sarah Marvin – 13,246 (38.88%)

Representative in the General Assembly 158th District

Democrat Christina Sappey – 16,693 (55.15%)

Republican Leon Spencer – 13,542 (44.74%)

Representative in the General Assembly 160th District

Democrat Cathy Spahr – 6,220 (50.35%)

Republican Craig Williams – 6,124 (49.57%)

Representative in the General Assembly 167th District

Democrat Kristine C. Howard – 18,556 (59.33%)

Republican Gail Newman – 12,674 (40.52%)