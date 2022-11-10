‘Chuy’ Garcia hopes he can be a ‘mayor for all’ in second bid for Chicago mayor

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Dozens of supporters were chanting “Chuy” as the city alderman-turned-U.S.-Congressman announced his second attempt at the mayoral seat in Chicago .

“A mayor for all who call this great city home, because what this campaign is about is building a brighter future for Chicago together,” said U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia .

Just two days after he received nearly 70% of the vote and won reelection to Congress, where he represents Illinois’ 4th District, Garcia spoke to a crowd gathered at a rooftop bar at Navy Pier about his connection to the city and what he hopes to accomplish if elected mayor.

“From one vibrant neighborhood to the next, from our skyline to Lake Michigan, there is no other place like Chicago, and I’m proud to call this city my home,” he said.

Garcia promised to fight for more manufacturing jobs in Chicago, keeping housing affordable for all, and creating a stronger partnership between the city and Chicago teachers.

“We need a leader who understands that violence prevention and reduction starts in our neighborhoods with investments in mental health, jobs, and our youth,” he said.

Garcia said the pride of calling the city home is what binds Chicagoans together.

“We hope for a safer, more prosperous Chicago, because we and the city deserve it,” the Congressman said. “That’s why today, I’m announcing my candidacy for mayor of the City of Chicago.”

