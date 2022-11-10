ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox ACE program athletes sign college letters of intent this week

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
 4 days ago

CHICAGO – A week earlier, the White Sox introduced the man they hope can lead their current group of players to big things in 2023 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Six days later at the ballpark, it was all about saluting those players who are looking to find success in their future both on and off the diamond.

On Wednesday, the White Sox held a college signing day for their Amateur City Elite (ACE) program members. Twenty athletes signed their letter of intent as they committed to schools across the country.

Former ACE program members Blake Hickman, who was picked by the White Sox in the fifth round of the 2015 MLB Draft, and Corey Ray, who was selected fifth overall in the 2016 draft by the Brewers, were on hand for the ceremony.

The program was created in 2007 by the White Sox to give opportunities for baseball instruction, leadership, and mentorship to young athletes from underserved communities in Chicago. Featuring 12-to-17 years olds, the ACE program holds an elite practice and competition schedule against the best teams locally and across the country.

Here’s the list of players who signed on Wednesday:

  • Adan Abarca – Olive Harvey College
  • Breyan Brooks – Southern University
  • Ricky Collazo – Davenport University
  • Jacob Douglas – South Suburban College
  • Carter Green – Wabash Valley College
  • Shemar Harris – Jackson State University
  • Kevin Hall Jr – Grambling State University
  • Will Hill – South Suburban College
  • Kenny Jackson – Southeastern Community College
  • Charlie Lazo – Alabama A&M University
  • Josh Moore – Olive Harvey College
  • Bryce Nevils – Western Kentucky University
  • Frederick Ragsdale III – Kent State University
  • Alijah Rainey – Joliet Junior Colle
  • Andrew Rangel – Olive Harvey College
  • Terrence Stewart – Mountain View Community College
  • Robert Tate – Mississippi Valley State
  • Kevin Thunderbird – Rust College
  • Adison Worthman – University of Missouri

Larry Hawley featured these athletes in the “Random Hawlight” from WGN News Now, and you can watch that story in the video above.

