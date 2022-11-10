ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanisha Brooks
2d ago

Anchor bar wings really aren't that great...Gabriel's gate has good wings, Bocce on Bailey, LA nova...all better than Anchor bar and I know a fee local spots that have good wings

Power 93.7 WBLK

Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York

Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?

The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Buffalo A Good Place For Veterans?

The City of Good Neighbors is a great place for many and a resurgent economy has been making the place even better. But exactly how good is it for those who have served our country in the Armed Forces?. As the United States of America celebrates Veterans Day, Western New...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

List of FREE Food & Services For Veterans Day in Buffalo

That is why we play the National Anthem every single day at noon and midnight. It is something that we don't take lightly. The other day, we were talking to a Veteran who has done a lot of community service here in the Western New York area. We said 'thank you for your service' and he said something that stuck with me and I kept thinking about it for a while this weekend.
BUFFALO, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Fredonia Restaurant Operation to Become Part of New Virtual Food Court

A downtown Fredonia restaurant operation has announced that it will be merging with another restaurant group to create the region's first virtual food court. TaQo Corp. and the Big Cheeseburger, which have operated at 36 West Main Street in the village since May 2020, will team up with The Point Restaurant Group, LLC and feature three uniquely branded menu concepts: TaQo, the Big Cheeseburger, and Rustico Artisan Pizza upon opening, with additional concepts to be added in the coming months. TaQo Corp. will be closing its Fredonia location on Saturday, November 26th and plans to reopen as "The Point" at a new location at 296 Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk by mid-December. The Point will feature online ordering, curbside pick-up, delivery, full bar, event space and catering.
FREDONIA, NY
96.1 The Breeze

We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Fruitopia Juice Bar

Satisfy your craving for sweetness at Fruitopia Juice Bar in Buffalo, NY!. This family-owned local juice shop is serving up classic and custom coffee drinks, refreshing smoothies and flavorful juices that are sure to delight the whole family. Take a sip of healthy and refreshing juice from their community-inspired Fruit Belt blends: Maple (apple and sweet carrot), Mulberry (apple, blueberry, lemon and lime), Locust (apple, pear, lemon and ginger) plus many more. If you're ready for a mental vacation, take a trip to the tropics with one of their vitamin-filled smoothies: Bahama Mama, Piña Colada, Orange Fusion, Go Green and more! Since Fruitopia Juice Bar only uses fresh ingredients, you can feel good about indulging in their juice and smoothies.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

12 Downtown Venues That People Always Request In Buffalo

There are three big things that people look for at a wedding reception, good food, good entertainment, and a really cool venue. Here are some of the best venues downtown. While vendors like photographers and videographers might mean a lot to you, the food, the music, and the venue are really the most important things to your guests. They want to eat well, be entertained, and quite frankly feel fancy for a night. They're getting dressed up and celebrating a big occasion. Why shouldn't the venue match that feeling?
BUFFALO, NY
