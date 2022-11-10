ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Survivor Vet Roger Sexton Dead at 76

By Nick Caruso
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago

Roger Sexton , a contestant from Survivor: The Amazon , has died. He was 76.

Sexton died Oct. 26 at the home of his daughter and son-in-law in Walla Walla, Wash. following “a valiant and courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia,” according to an obituary written by his family.

The retired Marine who served in the Vietnam War participated in Season 6 of the CBS reality staple, which pitted a team of men against a team of women. He quickly became a leader for his Tambaqui tribe, and was largely responsible for making a livable shelter for the group.

His somewhat abrasive nature caused friction amongst the tribe’s younger men, and at the merge, he butted heads with many of the female participants as well. Believing he would never vote for a woman to win the game, the women of the Jaburu alliance orchestrated his blindside, with help from some of his former Tambaqui members. He became the first player voted out of the merged Jacaré tribe and the seventh to leave the game overall. The Amazon was his only appearance on the series.

Sexton is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diane, in addition to his daughter Amy (Brian Evensen), two grandchildren and two sisters.

