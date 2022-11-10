ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders

By Larry Potash, Photojournalist Mike D&#039;Angelo, Andrew Schroedter
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435VdC_0j6N4FXI00

It’s one of Chicago’s most infamous unsolved murders. Two sisters on their way home from a movie theater in the city’s Brighton Park neighborhood went missing. They were later found dead.

For decades, the case has been cold.

Will newly uncovered leads and information finally help crack it more than 60 years later?

Beginning Monday November 14, WGN News will present “Innocence Lost: The Grimes Sisters Murders” during the WGN News at 9. The three-part series will culminate in a half-hour true crime special hosted by WGN’s Larry Potash on Friday, November 18 at 7 p.m.

