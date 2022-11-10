ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessica Alba’s Daughters Honor, 14, & Haven, 11, Look So Grown Up On Night Out With Mom

By Sara Whitman
 4 days ago
Image Credit: SplashNews

Jessica Alba is a cool mom! The 41-year-old actress and mother of three posed with her daughters, Honor, 14, and Haven, 11, ahead of their girls’ night out in an Instagram picture (seen below) she posted on Wednesday evening, Nov. 9. Jessica and her girls were dressed in the cutest girls’ night outfits, with Jessica looking radiant in fitted black tank top dress that featured eccentric gold fall-themed buttons down the middle. She had her dark brown hair curled and wore transparent black tights under the dress to keep warm.

Her daughters looked so grown up, with teenager Honor looking cozy in a black and white mini skirt, black top, and black leather jacket. Her younger sister wore a yellow and black plaid skirt, a black tank, and a warm black cardigan. Both girls had their medium-length hair blown out. Honor accessorized with a silver necklace, while Haven spruced up her look with a black crossbody bag and hoop earrings.

Jessica’s 4-year-old son Hayes also joined the picture, and he looked adorable as ever in white and black plaid pajamas. “GNO with my besties,” Jessica captioned the photo with a twin emoji and white heart emoji.

Jessica last shared a family photo on Oct. 14 following their time at the Family Style Food Festival in Los Angeles. She proudly posed with all three of her kids in the first photo she shared, seen below, as well as with her husband of 14 years, Cash Warren. The gorgeous family was dressed casually, with the Dark Angel alum donning cargo jeans, a white tank, and a pink jacket, and Cash, 43, opting for brown slacks and a pinstriped button-down shirt. Jessica certainly looked happy to be tasting her way around the festival, and said she was enjoying “all the things” in the caption.

Jessica posted a photo of her, Cash, and Hayes on Halloween to show off their adorable family costume. Hayes looked ready to ride around town dressed as a monster truck, and his supportive parents served as his mechanics. “this monster truck … and his mechanics … are trick-or-treat ready,” Jessica wrote in the caption.

Jessica also made sure to post about her Día de los Muertos party, which allowed her to remember her loved ones who have passed. The celebration is a Mexican tradition, and Jessica is part Mexican with a strong connection to her roots. She has also been open about wanting her daughters to embrace their Mexican-American background.

“I want my girls to embrace their Latino roots, know how much we have contributed to this country, and understand that the road ahead is richer when we acknowledge and embrace our heritage,” she penned in an essay for POPSUGAR. “It’s not just about being an American; I think it’s important to be a global citizen. I’m incredibly proud of my diverse heritage and I want my daughters to feel the same way.”

