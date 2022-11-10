ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Bruggeman Departs 'U' for Full-Time Olympic Training

MINNEAPOLIS - After nearly two seasons working with the Minnesota rowing team, assistant coach Molly Bruggeman is departing the program to focus on training full time for the 2024 Olympic Games. Bruggeman has spent the last two seasons with the Gophers and spearheaded their recruiting efforts as the program has...
Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn

Iron Range Republicans have been waiting for an election like Tuesday’s their whole lives. No, really. There hasn’t been one this good for the local GOP since Hoover.  Republican Rob Farnsworth won the open State Senate seat in the central Mesabi Range by a solid seven-point margin. This is the beating heart of the Iron […] The post Iron Range, seething at the Twin Cities, continues right turn appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes

There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
Minnesota real estate market cooling down, but buyers continue to face challenges

Minnesota real estate officials say the housing market is cooling down, but prices are heating up and it’s presenting challenges for buyers. “There’s still people out there that need to buy, want to buy and find a way to make it work,” Ryan Fischer, Re/Max realtor, said. Fischer said foot traffic has been steady in open houses across the Twin Cities.
Feds Going After Wisconsin-Based Business

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAQ-METRO) – Federal investigators are moving against a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 on dangerous overnight shifts at food processing plants. The Department of Labor requested a temporary injunction Wednesday against Wisconsin-based Packers Sanitation Services after investigators found at...
What To Do If You See Someone Texting While Driving In Minnesota

Every single day, I'm cruising along Hwy 52 or Hwy 63 in Rochester, Minnesota and I see someone staring at their phone more than they are looking at the road. A few years ago, a woman was watching Netflix while driving, and then crashed her car. Not joking. It's against the law in Minnesota to text while driving and yet I'm basically crossing my fingers hoping that someone doesn't hit me while they are texting. It infuriates me and I started to wonder if there truly was anything that I could do when I see someone texting while driving. Well, I found out and the answer is "yes".
Minnesota’s Smallest County Will Surprise You

We've talked about small towns before. Some have populations of less than 40 people! But we haven't talked about small counties. So which county is the smallest in Minnesota? The answer actually surprised me!. Smallest Town in Minnesota. In case you didn't know, the smallest town in Minnesota is a...
