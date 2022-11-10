ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: RSV cases on the rise in Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As RSV cases continue to surge across the Baystate, Western Mass News is getting answers on the impact this has on locals as well as nearby hospitals. Hospitals throughout the Baystate are still seeing a surge of RSV a virus that can be dangerous for small children.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

East Longmeadow teen looking for help getting books published

EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An East Longmeadow teen is looking for the community’s help to get his books published. “He’s just over the moon happy and he’s in his element when he’s writing,” said Cheryl Diaz. Diaz, is looking for the community’s help to...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
WWLP

Sewage leak into Connecticut River

The remnants from Nicole have brought significant rain to the area, and the Holyoke Water and Pollution Control Facility announced Friday evening the precipitation caused sewer overflow discharge from the sewage collection system into the Connecticut River.
HOLYOKE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Equine Affair Horse takes place in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Equine Affair Horse Show took place Sunday in West Springfield. The event happened on the Big E Fairgrounds. It’s the largest horse-related trade show in the nation. Western Mass News stopped by to learn more. “This is great venue for people who don’t get...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)

As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

1 person dead after fire on East Street in Northfield

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend fire in Franklin County. Firefighters were called to 90 East Street in Northfield around 7 p.m. Sunday and when they arrived, they heard an explosion and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a repair garage in a one-story building.
NORTHFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Ribbon cutting held for Chicopee Walmart remodeling

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Walmart has gone through major remodeling. A ribbon cutting was held Saturday to celebrate the store’s upgrades. Store manager, Wendy Hubbard shared with Western Mass News all the exciting changes shoppers will experience. “We’re offering lots of different merchandise so it’s something different for...
CHICOPEE, MA

