Springfield family stuck with cleanup after 100 gallons of oil accidentally pumped into their basement
"There was a terrible mishap at their home last week…..an oil delivery truck delivered 100 gallons of oil to their home, EXCEPT they DONT use oil to heat!!!" One hundred gallons of oil reportedly flooded into the basement of a Springfield home after a fuel company mistook the house they were meant to be delivering the oil to.
Westfield Public Health Bulletin: Hard to forecast what kind of COVID winter we’ll have
This summer we saw a wave of COVID-19 cases. The prevalent variants were more communicable but less deadly. As summer turned into fall, we have been expecting an uptick in cases. Over the last months we have been seeing a decrease in cases and deaths. Today at work, there was...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: RSV cases on the rise in Massachusetts
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -As RSV cases continue to surge across the Baystate, Western Mass News is getting answers on the impact this has on locals as well as nearby hospitals. Hospitals throughout the Baystate are still seeing a surge of RSV a virus that can be dangerous for small children.
Baystate Noble emergency chief sees RSV cases surging among children
WESTFIELD — A lead doctor from Baystate Health said that the RSV outbreak among children this year has already been the worst he has ever seen as a doctor amidst a shortage of pediatric beds. Dr. Sundeep Shukla, the emergency department chief at Baystate Noble Hospital in Westfield, said...
'Worcester Should Be Embarrassed’: Patrons Lament Closure Of Smokehouse Urban BBQ
One of the longest-running businesses in Worcester's Canal District will officially close at the end of the week. Smokestack Urban BBQ, located at 139 Green Street in Worcester, will be permanently closing on Saturday, Nov. 19, the restaurant said in a Facebook post. "We've had an incredible run here in...
westernmassnews.com
Oil gets delivered to wrong home, floods basement of a Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An oil delivery mishap causing a nightmare for one Springfield family after they say 100 gallons of oil flooded their basement. With the smell of oil still lingering in the air at her home, one local woman said her biggest wish is that everything would just return to normal.
Say it ain’t snow! First flakes of the season on the way for parts of Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. — Some parts of Massachusetts will see snow this week when a storm packing heavy precipitation moves in. “Another storm is on the way Tuesday night into Wednesday. Temperatures will be warm enough for most of our area to support rain. The higher elevations and interior spots will see the first snowflakes of the season,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear wrote in her latest weather blog.
You’ll Never Guess The Most Popular Pizza Chain In Massachusetts
Do you have a preferred pizza place, Berkshire County residents? Most people who enjoy the delicious cheesy goodness of a steaming pie usually do. Many prefer their pizza of choice from a local business and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. If you prefer yours from a national pizza chain,...
Hannoush Jewelers to open store in Chicopee for 1st time since Fairfield Mall was torn down
CHICOPEE — The Hannoush family opened its first jewelry store more than 40 years ago on Memorial Drive and slowly expanded to own 50 more across New England, the Midwest and south to Florida. Now the company is returning to its roots. The family has purchased the former Midas...
7 maps showing where — and how much — it’ll snow in Mass. Tuesday into Wednesday
"Slushy coatings Tuesday night near and along I-495 from the Merrimack Valley into Worcester before a change to rain."
Western Massachusetts deals with heavy rainfall over two days
Many across western Massachusetts had to deal with rainfall once again this morning.
westernmassnews.com
9k for K9s: runner raising money for Franklin County dog shelter
MILLERS FALLS, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Franklin County, people and their dogs competed in a 9k for K9s to raise money for the local dog shelter. Owners laced up their running shoes and dogs lapped up their water to compete in the 9k for K9′s Trail Run. The funds...
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow teen looking for help getting books published
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An East Longmeadow teen is looking for the community’s help to get his books published. “He’s just over the moon happy and he’s in his element when he’s writing,” said Cheryl Diaz. Diaz, is looking for the community’s help to...
Sewage leak into Connecticut River
The remnants from Nicole have brought significant rain to the area, and the Holyoke Water and Pollution Control Facility announced Friday evening the precipitation caused sewer overflow discharge from the sewage collection system into the Connecticut River.
sheltonherald.com
University of Saint Joseph dining hall chef 'dismissed' after failed West Hartford health check, company says
WEST HARTFORD — University of Saint Joseph's McGovern Dining Hall has passed reinspection after a September routine health check revealed mouse droppings, flies and "unclean" equipment, the report shows. A West Hartford-Bloomfield Health Department inspector scored the dining hall a 73 out of 100 at a routine inspection on...
westernmassnews.com
Equine Affair Horse takes place in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Equine Affair Horse Show took place Sunday in West Springfield. The event happened on the Big E Fairgrounds. It’s the largest horse-related trade show in the nation. Western Mass News stopped by to learn more. “This is great venue for people who don’t get...
Police asking residents to keep distance from bear cub spotted in Sunderland
Police are asking residents to keep their distance after numerous reports of a cub spotted in Sunderland.
See how much snow can you expect in Massachusetts this week? (map)
As temperatures in the region drop, some Massachusetts residents can expect the first snowfall of the season on Tuesday night. Projections vary from a coating of snow to 2 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Much of Berkshire County and parts of western Franklin County could expect between 1 and 2 inches of snow. Forecasts from Central Massachusetts out to the Pioneer Valley were mainly below 1 inch.
westernmassnews.com
1 person dead after fire on East Street in Northfield
NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a weekend fire in Franklin County. Firefighters were called to 90 East Street in Northfield around 7 p.m. Sunday and when they arrived, they heard an explosion and found heavy smoke and fire coming from a repair garage in a one-story building.
westernmassnews.com
Ribbon cutting held for Chicopee Walmart remodeling
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The Chicopee Walmart has gone through major remodeling. A ribbon cutting was held Saturday to celebrate the store’s upgrades. Store manager, Wendy Hubbard shared with Western Mass News all the exciting changes shoppers will experience. “We’re offering lots of different merchandise so it’s something different for...
