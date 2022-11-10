ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredonia Restaurant Operation to Become Part of New Virtual Food Court

A downtown Fredonia restaurant operation has announced that it will be merging with another restaurant group to create the region's first virtual food court. TaQo Corp. and the Big Cheeseburger, which have operated at 36 West Main Street in the village since May 2020, will team up with The Point Restaurant Group, LLC and feature three uniquely branded menu concepts: TaQo, the Big Cheeseburger, and Rustico Artisan Pizza upon opening, with additional concepts to be added in the coming months. TaQo Corp. will be closing its Fredonia location on Saturday, November 26th and plans to reopen as "The Point" at a new location at 296 Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk by mid-December. The Point will feature online ordering, curbside pick-up, delivery, full bar, event space and catering.
Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?

The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
The Best Places To Find Someone For Cuffing Season In Western New York

Cuffing season is in full swing here in Western New York, but time is running out!. Yes, believe it or not, “cuffing season” is still a thing here in the Buffalo area. For those unfamiliar with the term, “cuffing season” refers to the time of year when it starts to get colder, and single Western New Yorkers begin to pair up so that they have someone to spend time indoors with when it's freezing out.
Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York

Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Fruitopia Juice Bar

Satisfy your craving for sweetness at Fruitopia Juice Bar in Buffalo, NY!. This family-owned local juice shop is serving up classic and custom coffee drinks, refreshing smoothies and flavorful juices that are sure to delight the whole family. Take a sip of healthy and refreshing juice from their community-inspired Fruit Belt blends: Maple (apple and sweet carrot), Mulberry (apple, blueberry, lemon and lime), Locust (apple, pear, lemon and ginger) plus many more. If you're ready for a mental vacation, take a trip to the tropics with one of their vitamin-filled smoothies: Bahama Mama, Piña Colada, Orange Fusion, Go Green and more! Since Fruitopia Juice Bar only uses fresh ingredients, you can feel good about indulging in their juice and smoothies.
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York

We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo

After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York

If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
