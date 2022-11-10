Read full article on original website
Fredonia Restaurant Operation to Become Part of New Virtual Food Court
A downtown Fredonia restaurant operation has announced that it will be merging with another restaurant group to create the region's first virtual food court. TaQo Corp. and the Big Cheeseburger, which have operated at 36 West Main Street in the village since May 2020, will team up with The Point Restaurant Group, LLC and feature three uniquely branded menu concepts: TaQo, the Big Cheeseburger, and Rustico Artisan Pizza upon opening, with additional concepts to be added in the coming months. TaQo Corp. will be closing its Fredonia location on Saturday, November 26th and plans to reopen as "The Point" at a new location at 296 Lake Shore Drive West in Dunkirk by mid-December. The Point will feature online ordering, curbside pick-up, delivery, full bar, event space and catering.
[PHOTOS] Buffalo Came Out To Party At The Buffalo Urban League Gala
People from all over Buffalo and Western New York gathered at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center to honor and celebrate the Buffalo Urban League at their 2022 Gala. 2022 marks the first time the Gala has been in person since the pandemic and was sponsored in part by Power 93.7 WBLK.
Buffalo Parks Should Be Used By City Residents Only?
The city of Buffalo boasts some of the greatest parks in the nation, but should they be accessible to all, or only to the residents and taxpayers of the City of Buffalo?. One of the great things about living in Western New York is the great amenities and natural resources that we have access to right in our backyard. From the many waterfront beaches that are along Lake Erie to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls, this is a great place to play and relax.
The Best Places To Find Someone For Cuffing Season In Western New York
Cuffing season is in full swing here in Western New York, but time is running out!. Yes, believe it or not, “cuffing season” is still a thing here in the Buffalo area. For those unfamiliar with the term, “cuffing season” refers to the time of year when it starts to get colder, and single Western New Yorkers begin to pair up so that they have someone to spend time indoors with when it's freezing out.
Best Places To Go Sledding In Western New York
Snow is in the forecast this weekend and for pretty much the next couple of weeks which means that your kids will want to go outside and enjoy the snow. The best part of living in Western New York is that there is no shortage of places to enjoy winter. From skiing to snowboarding to hiking, if you want to get outdoors this winter you can do it.
DAGNABBIT! 10 Things That Drive Us Crazy In Buffalo, New York
There’s a lot of things that can make a Western New Yorker go crazy…and not always is it the “good kind” of crazy. Sure, we go “crazy” for the Buffalo Bills, good pizza and wings, and skiing at Kissing Bridge. But what are some...
Victims and survivors of the May 14 shooting honored at Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Monday will mark six months since a gunman killed 10 people and hurt 3 others in a racially motivated attack at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. On Friday night, families and survivors of the massacre were honored on Friday evening at the Western New York Peace Center's 55th annual dinner.
Heavy Lake Effect Snow Could Soon Bury Western New York
It was a downright chilly weekend. It started out rainy on Friday and then a cold Saturday with rain and even some snow showers on Sunday, with a real-feel temperature around 30 degrees. Before this past weekend, it had been a rather mild and downright pleasant fall for Buffalo and...
We Are Buffalo Deals: Half Off Fruitopia Juice Bar
Satisfy your craving for sweetness at Fruitopia Juice Bar in Buffalo, NY!. This family-owned local juice shop is serving up classic and custom coffee drinks, refreshing smoothies and flavorful juices that are sure to delight the whole family. Take a sip of healthy and refreshing juice from their community-inspired Fruit Belt blends: Maple (apple and sweet carrot), Mulberry (apple, blueberry, lemon and lime), Locust (apple, pear, lemon and ginger) plus many more. If you're ready for a mental vacation, take a trip to the tropics with one of their vitamin-filled smoothies: Bahama Mama, Piña Colada, Orange Fusion, Go Green and more! Since Fruitopia Juice Bar only uses fresh ingredients, you can feel good about indulging in their juice and smoothies.
Famous Chicken Wing Restaurant in Buffalo Expanding Nationwide
After the Bills and yes, the snow, the biggest thing that Buffalo, NY is known for are the chicken wings. We don't say "Buffalo wings" and we really don't even say "chicken wings." We just call them "wings." The cool part about Buffalo and the surrounding region is you can...
Massive Cold Front Bringing Freezing Temperatures To New York
It is going to be cold, really cold, over the next couple of days across New York. After starting off the month of November with temperatures well above normal a massive cold front is bringing below-average temperatures to New York over the next 10 days. The National Weather Service in...
Foot of Lake Effect Snow Forecasted for Western New York
We have gotten used to above-average temperatures in Western New York since fall began. Last weekend was unusually warm, with highs in the mid-to-high 70's and even extending into this past week, with temperatures in the 60's on Friday; albeit with heavy rain. It appears our good-weather luck has finally...
Free Veterans Day 2022 deals across Western New York
On Veterans Day, local businesses across Western New York give free gifts and discounts to Veterans to show their appreciation.
All-You-Can-Eat Japanese and Thai Restaurant Coming to Buffalo
After the extremely difficult 2020 and 2021, the restaurant and bar industry in Western New York has started to rebound a bit. We love when new restaurants or bars get announced as coming to the Buffalo region. Sometimes it's a brand new, local place; other times it's a national or regional chain that is opening its first location in Western New York.
13 Restaurants With Wing Night Specials In Western New York
Buffalo is the Chicken Wing Capital of the World, so there are tons of options for a quality wing in Buffalo, New York. And while a lot of these places have great wing options, you may favor the places that are the most affordable. Lucky for us, there are 13...
Town of Tonawanda pushes back overnight winter parking ban
TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Tonawanda announced Friday that its overnight winter parking ban has been delayed until at least the end of the month. As of now, the ban will go into place on Dec. 1 at 2:01 a.m. The ban was scheduled to go into place on Nov. 1 […]
Popular Ice Cream Company Expanding In Western New York
People in the Buffalo area love its food and snacks, and ice cream routinely ranks near the top on everyone's list. The recent news from a major ice cream manufacturer whose expanding its operations is welcome news to tummies around the area. If you are an ice cream fan, then...
5 Jobs You Can Get Now in Western New York
If you find yourself looking for a job, the Buffalo area is a great place to be on the lookout for a new or better job. Even though unemployment in New York State is pretty low, the job market in Western New York is really buzzing. If you, or someone you know, are looking to add some new experience to your resume then there are lots of options.
Incredible Night Snow Tubing Just Outside Buffalo, New York
As we get ready to see some lake effect snow this weekend across Western New York, now is the time to start planning a fun family trip to do some incredible night snow tubing in Western New York. Peek'n Peak Resort is home to a massive snow tube hill that...
Buffalo Among Top Cities With Worst Rat Problems In America
Unfortunately, Buffalo has landed on the list of cities in the United States with the worst rat problems. I guess we're amongst good company since three other cities in New York State made the list also. Orkin pest control released its 2022 list of the 50 cities in America with...
