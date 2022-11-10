Read full article on original website
nwestiowa.com
Ashton man arrested for theft from store
SIBLEY—A 39-year-old Ashton man was arrested about 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, in Sibley on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Steven Jerry Riddle stemmed from store video surveillance showing him taking a digital tire inflator and a tire plug kit from Sibley Hardware without paying for them, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Suspect arrested in connection to string of Siouxland bank robberies
Sioux City Police Department arrested a man connected to multiple bank robberies in the Siouxland area.
Suspect in custody after attempted bank robbery in Salix
The City of Salix is advising residents to lock their doors after an alleged bank robbery.
Sioux City Journal
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on federal probation charge
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. Jeffrey Krowiorz, 34. He is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 175 pounds. Krowiorz is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for violations of his federal probation. He is on federal probation for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was last known to be living in Spencer, Iowa.
kiwaradio.com
Sioux Center Resident Accused Of Overcharging By Thousands And Pocketing The Difference
Sioux Center, Iowa — A Sioux Center woman faces a felony charge after she allegedly over-billed a contractor. According to a complaint filed by the Sioux Center Police Department with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office, 28-year-old Blanca Castro Ramos faces three class D felony counts — one for second-degree theft, and two for second-degree fraudulent practice.
kiwaradio.com
Lyon County Deputies Make Pair Of Felony Arrests Saturday
Lyon County, Iowa — Lyon County Deputies made two felony arrests on Saturday. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, a Lyon County Deputy responded to the call of an erratic driver. The call and subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Andrew Permann on charges of: 2nd offense OWI, which is an Aggravated Misdemeanor; and Failure to Have a Valid Driver’s License. After being taken to the Lyon County Jail, Permann was allegedly discovered to be in possession of a prohibited item, leading to a Class D Felony charge of Possession of Contraband in a Correctional Facility. A passenger in Permann’s vehicle was reportedly cited and released on a charge of 1st offense Possession of Marijuana.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man cited for assaulting another
SHELDON—A 44-year-old Sheldon man was cited about 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, on a charge of assault. The citing of Matthew Patrick McCabe stemmed from him assaulting another Sheldon man with his hands at Oakmoor Apartments, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Charged with Murder Following Stabbing Incident in Galva
A man has been charged with 1st degree murder after a fatal stabbing over the weekend in Galva. According to the Ida County Sheriff's Office, shortly after 7:30 on Sunday night, the communications center received a 911 call of a fight in progress on Main Street in Galva. Officers discovered 26-year-old Eduardo Diaz III of Holstein lying on the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
stormlakeradio.com
Intoxicated Man Charged After Causing Disturbance Outside Storm Lake Residence
A Storm Lake man was arrested on multiple charges over the weekend following a disturbance report. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to 1201 West 6th Street at around 5:20am on Sunday. Police found 22-year-old Joshua Sheffield yelling and pounding on the side of the house. Officers also allege that Sheffield showed signs of alcohol intoxication.
siouxcountyradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest
A Sioux Center man was arrested following a traffic stop early Saturday morning. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Brandon De Goei of Sioux Center after he was pulled over, and investigators suspected illegal drugs were in the vehicle. Officers requested a K-9 unit which alerted authorities to the odor of narcotics. Investigators found a controlled substance in De Goei’s possession.
nwestiowa.com
Man guilty of assaulting Sheldon pastor
PRIMGHAR—A 39-year-old Sheldon man has been found guilty of several charges after he assaulted a pastor following a Sunday evening worship service in August in Sheldon. The case against Joey Chase Wilhelms stemmed from a disturbance he caused about 6:10 p.m. Aug. 21 at First Christian Reformed Church following a combined 5 p.m. service recognizing the start of Sheldon Christian School’s new academic year, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
more1049.com
Man With Ties to Jackson Wanted In Connection to Chicago Bus Station Shooting
Jackson, Mn (KICD)—Authorities in Southwest Minnesota are asking for public assistance in locating a man with last known to have been living in Jackson who is wanted in connection to an October shooting at a Chicago bus station that left a man dead. Police believe 26-year-old Rodnee Miller is...
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested after joy ride on tractor
PRIMGHAR—Two residents of the Pride Group facility near Primghar were arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after taking a small tractor for a joy ride the previous day. The arrests of 59-year-old Neal Quinn Lynch and 23-year-old Michael James Fondell stemmed from them entering a Pride Group shed, taking a 2001 John Deere 2305 tractor and driving it off the property west of Primghar about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Suspicious Vehicle Report Results in Weapons Charge
Curlew, IA (KICD)– An Oregon woman is facing a weapons charge after police in Palo Alto County investigated a suspicious vehicle report last week. The Communications Center received several complaints of a suspicious vehicle traveling through the count last Tuesday with deputies with the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office locating it early the next morning in Curlew.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Man Taken To Hospital After Accident
Sheldon, Iowa– A Sheldon man was taken to the hospital after an accident in Sheldon on Friday, November 11, 2022. The Sheldon Police Department reports that at about 11:40 a.m., 54-year-old Virgil Frahm of Sheldon was driving a 2018 GMC pickup northbound on 4th Avenue, in Sheldon. Two parked vehicles were struck in the accident, a 2014 Chevy Equinox and a 2003 Buick Park Avenue.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man arrested for meth, pipes
ORANGE CITY—A 44-year-old Orange City man was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on Sioux County warrants for second-degree possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of James Russell Ellis stemmed from the execution of a search warrant at his residence at 334...
Sioux City man sentenced to 7 years for possessing ammunition as a felon
The gun did not have any identifying marks but the bullets loaded in the gun were determined to have the man's fingerprints on them.
more1049.com
Southwest Minnesota Man Killed in Friday Crash
Cottonwood County, MN (KICD)– A Round Lake man was killed in a Friday evening crash in Southwest Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol says a semi driven by 72-year-old James Feltman was northbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township around 6:15 when the truck collided with a southbound pickup that ultimately caused the semi to roll into the ditch.
nwestiowa.com
Couple charged for debit card theft, use
PAULLINA—A Paullina couple was arrested about 10:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, on a charge of fifth-degree theft and O’Brien County warrants for unauthorized use of a credit card. The arrests of 45-year-old Jennifer Larie Jones and 43-year-old Joshua Jay Mahler stemmed from a report from the Palo Alto...
Leeds stabbing suspect allegedly admits to ‘sticking’ woman
Documents reveal that the man who was accused of stabbing the mother of his child had prior convictions of domestic abuse in Woodbury County.
