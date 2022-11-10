Iva Louise Moats, 90, of Arthur, Illinois passed away at 2:45 pm, Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her granddaughter’s home in Arthur. Iva was born on August 12, 1932 in Louisville, the daughter of Andie and Arline (Rockhold) Atchison. She married Paul William Moats and he preceded her in death in 1989. Iva worked as a forklift operator for Schorcks in Arthur until her retirement, then later worked as a cook at a nursing home in Sullivan until she was 75. She had various hobbies she enjoyed with some including playing bingo, loved to spend time with her family, and was a die hard Cardinals Baseball fan, having attended many games over the years.

ARTHUR, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO