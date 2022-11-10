Read full article on original website
Effingham Radio
Mid-IL Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Holiday Auction Coming Soon
The following has been released by the Mid-IL Big Brothers Big Sisters:. The Mid-IL Big Brothers Big Sisters Annual Holiday Auction is only a few weeks away!. Our Silent auction will open on Nov. 29th at noon and will run through Dec. 1st at 8pm. Our Live Auction will be...
Effingham Radio
Air Force Veteran Walking Across America Makes Stop in Effingham
An air force veteran that is walking across the United States recently made a stop in Effingham. Ron Coleman is walking from Carson City, Nevada to Washington D.C. He recently stopped in Effingham over the weekend of November 11th. Our very own Samantha Leturno interviewed Coleman about his trip across...
Effingham Radio
Bobby Gene Story, 89
Bobby Gene Story, age 89, passed away on November 11, 2022, at home in Newton. Bobby was born on July 25, 1933, in Effingham, the son of Robert Sheldon and Zola (Klier) Story. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in the West Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Newton with Rev. Amy Jeffries officiating. Interment will follow with military rites being offered by Jasper Post No. 20 of the American Legion. Crain Funeral Home, Newton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Effingham Radio
Beverly J. Koester, 79
Beverly J. Koester, 79, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022 at her home in Effingham. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Effingham with burial in Arborcrest Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham and for one hour prior to service, Wednesday at the church. Memorial donations may be given to the American Diabetes Association, the American Heart Association, or the charity of the donor’s choice.
Effingham Radio
Lake Land College Broadcast Students Receive State Accolades
Lake Land College broadcast students Stephanie Sample of Sullivan, Kyla Hutton of Arcola and Sue Shirley of Mattoon earned accolades at the annual Illinois Broadcasters Association Student Silver Dome Awards. Sample earned first place in the Best Sales Presentation category for her piece “Shirley Girls Cuts & Curls.” Sample and...
Effingham Radio
Teutopolis Board of Trustees to Meet Wednesday
The Teutopolis Board of Trustees is set to meet on Wednesday, November 16th at 7:00pm. Introduce and pass Ordinance No. 998, An Ordinance Temporarily Amending Section 92.35 of The Code of Ordinances for the Village of Teutopolis, Illinois (Open Burning) Approve an amendment to the September 21, 2022 Minutes. Report...
Effingham Radio
Merrill Dean Fritschle, 92
Merrill Dean Fritschle, age 92, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022 at his home in Newton, Illinois. Funeral services celebrating Dean’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 15, 2022 with Pastor Collin Smith officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery, Newton, Illinois. Military rites will be offered by Jasper Post No. 20 of the American Legion.
Effingham Radio
Iva Louise Moats, 90
Iva Louise Moats, 90, of Arthur, Illinois passed away at 2:45 pm, Thursday, November 10, 2022 at her granddaughter’s home in Arthur. Iva was born on August 12, 1932 in Louisville, the daughter of Andie and Arline (Rockhold) Atchison. She married Paul William Moats and he preceded her in death in 1989. Iva worked as a forklift operator for Schorcks in Arthur until her retirement, then later worked as a cook at a nursing home in Sullivan until she was 75. She had various hobbies she enjoyed with some including playing bingo, loved to spend time with her family, and was a die hard Cardinals Baseball fan, having attended many games over the years.
