Read full article on original website
Related
Kari Lake loses Arizona governor race to Democrat Katie Hobbs
Trump loyalist Kari Lake has been defeated in the Arizona governor midterm election by Democrat Katie Hobbs.In another significant blow to the Republican-forecast “red wave,” Ms Lake was beaten in one of the most-watched races in the states.The former television news anchor had echoed Mr Trump’s unfounded claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.She had assured supporters during her campaign that she would not only serve one term, but two, as governor, and become journalists’ “worst nightmare.”After her win, Ms Hobbs tweeted: “Democracy is worth the wait. Thank you, Arizona.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More How Georgia’s midterm runoff 2022 elections workTrump was actually the biggest winner in the midterm electionsDemocrats win key Arizona Senate race – follow live
Channel 6000
Election Day saw few major problems, despite new voting laws
WASHINGTON (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, voting rights groups were concerned that restrictions in Republican-leaning states triggered by false claims surrounding the 2020 election might jeopardize access to the ballot box for many voters. Those worries did not appear to come true. There have been no...
Kari Lake – live: Far-right Republican calls Arizona result ‘BS’ as Katie Hobbs wins governor’s race
Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs has won the Arizona governor’s race, defeating Trump-backed Kari Lake, in one of the most-watched contests in the country. Ms Lake who amplified Mr Trump’s false narrative that the 2020 presidential election was stolen has refused to say if she would accept defeat this time. But she said reacting to the results: “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”
Lauren Boebert – live: Colorado election results still too close to call as GOP aims for House control
Colorado US Rep Lauren Boebert has joined calls to delay votes among lawmakers for Senate and House leadership as number of races – including her own – remain too close to call. Her Democratic challenger Adam Frisch, who is trailing the Republican congressman, said that between 3,000 and...
Channel 6000
GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans were on the cusp of retaking control of the House late Monday, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority, narrowing the path for Democrats to keep the chamber and raising the prospect of a divided government in Washington.
Channel 6000
Why the AP called control of the US Senate for the Democrats
WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats held control of the Senate on Saturday after The Associated Press declared Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto the winner in the Nevada Senate race. Her victory over Republican Adam Laxalt meant Democrats would hold onto a narrow lead in the chamber, controlling at least 50 seats and with the vice president’s tiebreaking vote, the majority.
BIDLACK | Quality elections take time to count
If you, like me, are a political junkie to some degree (likely, given that you are reading Colorado Politics), you have mixed emotions about our almost-done election of 2022. If you are a Democrat like me, you are very happy with the state-wide blue wave. I take particular satisfaction in the wins of my old congressional campaign colleague, our terrific governor Jared Polis. And I’m especially happy that the man who was my boss for four years, Michael Bennet, was returned to the Senate. I’m happy about the blue state House and Senate, and I’m happy about most of the congressional elections. My Republican friends will take some pleasure in those GOPers who did win their elections.
Channel 6000
US, Cubans will meet again in Havana: State Department
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and Cuban officials plan to meet in Havana on Tuesday to discuss migration policy, the latest in a series of sessions between two governments with a historically icy relationship and amid one of the biggest migratory flights from the island in decades. The State Department...
Channel 6000
Trump team, Justice Dept. spar over seized Mar-a-Lago docs
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department and lawyers for Donald Trump are at odds over whether the former president can assert executive privilege over documents seized from his Florida estate to shield them from investigators and over whether he can treat the records as his own personal belongings. Dueling...
Channel 6000
Why AP called Nevada Senate race for Catherine Cortez Masto
The Associated Press called the Nevada Senate race for Democrat Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto on Saturday after a batch of votes from the Las Vegas area gave her a 5,000-vote lead that the AP determined she would not relinquish. The win for Cortez Masto also meant Democrats would keep control...
Comments / 0