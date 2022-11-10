ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Masked home invaders restrain woman with duct tape in Queens: sources

By Katie Corrado, Nicole Johnson
 4 days ago

BAYSIDE, Queens (PIX11) — Home invaders duct taped a woman in Queens on Thursday, police sources said.

The masked men entered the 34th Avenue home through an open back door early in the afternoon, officials said. The victim, who’s in her late 60s or early 70s, was home alone.

She was sitting in the kitchen when the men entered and pulled out a gun, police said. The men duct taped the woman’s head and hands and demanded cash.

Once they left, the woman was able to head next door to a neighbor, who called 911. The neighbor said his security cameras may have clues about the home invasion. He believes his neighbor was targeted.

Willie Hamilton, who lives a few doors down, saw the victim after the home invasion.

“It looked like she had a helmet on, but it wan’t, it was the tape around her head,” Hamilton said. “And it was pretty thick. It looked like they wrapped it quite a few times.”

Residents in the area were left rattled by the home invasion. One person told PIX11 they’d like to move.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Comments / 4

Elle Del Valle
4d ago

Since NYC re-elected the same politicians that did NOT solve their crime issues, instead of calling the NYPD, you should call AOC. Ladies - learn self-defense skills to protect yourself from bodily harm. Good luck for the next 4 years of more crime & chaos. You reap what you sow (voted for).

