ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Best iPad deals for October 2022: Cheapest prices on Apple’s tablets

There’s good news for anyone shopping for a cheap iPad – Apple is rumoured to be announcing the new iPad 2022 and iPad pro 2022 very soon. And we’re already seeing small discounts across the existing range of iPad, iPad pro, iPad mini and iPad air tablets released in 2021 and 2020.Since the debut of the original iPad in 2010, Apple’s tablets have led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream media, play games, browse online, edit audio, pictures and video and even double up as a laptop. They’ve managed to become one of the...
Gamespot

Walmart Black Friday Sale Adds More Deals - Here Are The Best Ones

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site. Walmart is unleashing its next batch of Black Friday deals, which includes a generous Xbox Series S bundle, some highly affordable TVs, and a huge $70 discount on the Halo Infinite Collector’s Edition. All of these deals are available right now if you’re a Walmart+ member. If you’re not part of the monthly plan, then some deals won’t become available until 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET (November 14).
Gamespot

Thousands Of PC Games Discounted In New Black Friday Sale

Green Man Gaming is offering huge deals ahead of Black Friday, making it easy to stock up on PC games this holiday season. Beyond its sprawling catalog of discounts, you’ll want to check back in every 48 hours, as the retailer is offering new “Star Deals” that will further lower prices on select titles.

Comments / 0

Community Policy