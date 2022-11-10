ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play

German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the best, Tom Brady was in the house at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to the worst, they saw him take part in one of the awful plays of the 2022 season.
How elements nearly ruined Kmet 50-yd TD catch

Justin Fields’ incredible 67-yard touchdown run will get all of the attention this week as a standout highlight against the Lions, and from a sheer talent standpoint there was no better play from Week 10. But in terms of scheme meeting skill, it was Fields’ 50-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet that took the cake.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young?

Many pro prospects are settling into a familiarity with NFL Draft pundits, however, there are several less heralded players moving rapidly up many mock boards. Last season, Travon Walker's meteoric rise from a Day 2 selection to first-overall draft pick, exemplified how quickly opinions and evaluations change. Which relatively unknown...
Fields says 'execution' is missing piece from final drives

The Bears have come up short a few times this season, with the opportunity to save some games with a late-game drive. Against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, Justin Fields and the Bears' offense had just under two-and-a-half minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter down one touchdown score. Five plays into the series, Ihmir Smith-Marsette was stripped by Cam Dantzler, who returned it 16 yards to end the game.
