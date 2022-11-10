Read full article on original website
Mom Attacked By Riverdale Police Offered Pennies For Brutal AttackSiloamRiverdale, IL
Is Kuma's Corner as good as it used to need to be?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Whole Foods in Chicago's South Side neighborhood of Englewood is permanently closedJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Celebrate National Pickle Day in Chicago With Free Pickles from Potbelly Sandwich ShopsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Sewa Diwali food donation and recognition at NapervilleStealthy2009Naperville, IL
What we learned as Bears suffer meltdown in 31-30 loss to Lions
CHICAGO -- Justin Fields and the Bears' offense lamented missed opportunities to pull off game-winning drives against the Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins earlier this season. They got another chance Sunday against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Once again, they came up short as Fields was sacked on fourth-and-8...
Justin Jefferson makes catch of the year in Vikings’ wild win vs. Bills
There are no words for Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver set records in his first two seasons and had the game – and catch – of his life in Buffalo on Sunday. He finished the afternoon with 10 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown, but he saved his best for the final drive of the regulation.
Twitter reacts to wild finish between Vikings and Bills
Won't see too many regular season football games better than that. The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Buffalo Bills 33-30 in what became an instant classic on Sunday. The game featured an incredible game-saving catch, a highly-questionable call, a mind-boggling fumble that led to the tying touchdown and an overtime finish.
Grading Bears' offense, defense in brutal loss vs. Lions
CHICAGO — Through 45 minutes Sunday, the Bears appeared to be coasting to a much-needed win over the Detroit Lions. But all hell broke loose in the fourth quarter as the Lions erased a 14-point deficit to knock off the Bears 31-30 at Soldier Field. Quarterback Justin Fields authored...
Jackson not happy with 'another week' of 'BS' calls in Bears' loss
CHICAGO -- Eddie Jackson is tired. He is tired of the excuses, tired of the Bears' defense making the same mistakes, and tired of not giving Justin Fields and the offense enough support. The veteran safety is also fed up with getting the short end of a bad officiating stick....
Fields only QB in SB era with multiple 60+ yard rushing TDs
Despite the Bears' loss to the Lions on Sunday, Justin Fields continues to prove his ability to run the football. According to NFL research, Fields is the only quarterback in the Super Bowl era to record multiple rushing touchdowns of over 60 yards in one season. Against the Miami Dolphins...
The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima: Seven in Heaven - Week 10 AFC Postseason Projections
Ken and Lima go 7 in Heaven where they project the AFC playoff picture. Ken and Lima on who will finish at the top of the AFC postseason and if the Browns will make the playoffs. Would Browns fans take Kevin Stefanski over a certain HC on this list?
Vikings seal win over Bills after chaotic finish to regulation, overtime
The Week 10 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the Buffalo Bills was one for the ages. Minnesota clinched a 33-30 victory after an extremely intense last 45 seconds of regulation and overtime period, where Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson intercepted Josh Allen’s pass to the endzone on the game’s final play.
Colts start Matt Ryan over Sam Ehlinger in Week 10 vs. Raiders
Well, that didn’t last long. In Jeff Saturday’s first game in charge as head coach of the Indianapolis Colts, Matt Ryan returned as the starting quarterback over Sam Ehlinger against the Las Vegas Raiders, despite Saturday saying in the build up to the game that Ehlinger would start.
Bears first team to lose three straight games with 29 points
The Bears' issues are becoming easier to pinpoint. With Sunday's loss to the Lions on Sunday, the Bears became the first team in NFL history to score 29 points in three consecutive games, and lose all the games. The Bears have lost to the Lions (scored 30 points), Miami Dolphins...
Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play
German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the best, Tom Brady was in the house at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to the worst, they saw him take part in one of the awful plays of the 2022 season.
How elements nearly ruined Kmet 50-yd TD catch
Justin Fields’ incredible 67-yard touchdown run will get all of the attention this week as a standout highlight against the Lions, and from a sheer talent standpoint there was no better play from Week 10. But in terms of scheme meeting skill, it was Fields’ 50-yard touchdown to Cole Kmet that took the cake.
Injured NFL teams find no reprieve from IR rules — here’s why
NFL teams dealing with a ton of injuries will have to navigate the second half of the 2022 regular season under new injured reserve rules. In the previous two seasons, there was no limit as to how many players a team could bring off IR due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Watch Jeff Saturday's speech after winning NFL coaching debut
Sunday belonged to Saturday. Jeff Saturday made his debut as interim coach of the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, helping the team to a 25-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. After the win, Saturday gave a postgame speech in the locker room before he was presented with a game ball by Colts owner Jim Irsay.
2023 NFL Mock Draft: C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young?
Many pro prospects are settling into a familiarity with NFL Draft pundits, however, there are several less heralded players moving rapidly up many mock boards. Last season, Travon Walker's meteoric rise from a Day 2 selection to first-overall draft pick, exemplified how quickly opinions and evaluations change. Which relatively unknown...
Fields says 'execution' is missing piece from final drives
The Bears have come up short a few times this season, with the opportunity to save some games with a late-game drive. Against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5, Justin Fields and the Bears' offense had just under two-and-a-half minutes on the clock in the fourth quarter down one touchdown score. Five plays into the series, Ihmir Smith-Marsette was stripped by Cam Dantzler, who returned it 16 yards to end the game.
Kmet first Bear with consecutive 2-TD reception weeks since 1964
The tight end is the first Bear since Johnny Morris in 1964 to record back-to-back two receiving touchdown weeks, recording his second touchdown Sunday against the Lions with a wide-open 50-yard touchdown. Kmet is the second NFL player to do that this season, joining Ja'Marr Chase, who completed the feat...
What's next for the Bears' stadium in Arlington Heights?
The Village of Arlington Heights recently hosted two meetings - one on Monday and one in the second week of October - to discuss the Bears' potential stadium at Arlington Park. Back in October, some trustees voiced their concerns about the plan rolled out by the Bears' stadium committee. Specifically,...
Why Bears' offense has struggled to finish game-winning drives
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the fourth time in six games, the Bears' offense had the ball in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter with a chance to deliver a game-winning drive. But for the fourth time in six games, quarterback Justin Fields and the offense could not conjure up the necessary plays to deliver a comeback win.
Ron Rivera gets choked up discussing late mother in postgame speech
What a win for Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders. Washington went into South Philadelphia under the bright lights of Monday Night Football and stunned the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team, taking down the NFC East rival Eagles 32-21. And the big-time upset victory was followed by an emotional postgame...
