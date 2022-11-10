Warrant issued for former Pittsburg police officer on weapons charges

MARTINEZ, Calif. ( KRON ) – A former officer with the Pittsburg Police Department has been charged for the sale and possession of illegal assault weapons, according to a news release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office . Armando Montalvo faces a four-count complaint that includes two counts for the manufacture, distribution, sale or transport of an assault weapon, and two counts for the possession of assault weapons, the release states.

The first offense occurred on Nov. 13, 2019. The second was on Nov. 16, 2019. Both offenses took place in Contra Costa County. Montalvo was serving as an officer with Pittsburg PD at the time.

Montalvo resigned from the department on July 8, 2022. There’s currently a warrant out for his arrest. The investigation is ongoing. Judge Charles Burch set bail for Montalvo at $200,000.

